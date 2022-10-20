CLARION – Clarion County was recently ranked the No. 1 county in Pennsylvania where people are getting the most value for their property tax dollars, according to SmartAsset’s 2022 report.
According to SmartAsset, the study aimed to find the places in the United States where people are getting the most value for their property tax dollars. To that end, the New York-based financial technology company looked at property taxes paid, school rankings and the change in property values over a five-year period.
In explaining its methodology for the study, a report from SmartAsset states that the company first used the number of households, median home value and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax amount that is collected for each county.
As a way to measure the quality of schools, according to the report, SmartAsset analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for all county school districts. An average score for each district was created by looking at the average scores of the districts in each county.
The change in property tax value in each county was also calculated over a five-year period. Places where property values rose by the greatest amount indicated where consumers were motivated to buy homes, and a positive return on investment for homeowners in the community.
Based on the above criteria, SmartAsset calculated a property tax index, with counties with the highest scores indicating being those where property tax dollars are going the furthest.
The report indicates that the median home value in Clarion County is $114,300, compared to $103,600 in Armstrong County, $99,800 in Jefferson County, $89,500 in Forest County and $85,700 in Venango County.
Clarion County’s average effective property tax rate was 1.19 percent, compared to Jefferson County at 1.35 percent, Venango County at 1.54 percent and Armstrong County at 1.86 percent.
“Clarion County has 34 boroughs and townships, and seven school districts...and they all work hard to control operating expenses and maintain low property taxes,” a release provided by the county states, pointing out that the Clarion County Board of Commissioners even lowered the county’s real estate taxes by a half mill for 2022. “The low tax rates, the ‘Best Bang for your Property Tax Dollars,’ fuels growth and development in today’s economy.”
According to the report, Clarion County ranked first out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties where property tax dollars are being spent most effectively with a property tax rate of 1.13 percent, a school rating of 7, home value growth of 67.24 percent and an overall index of 57.62.
“Clarion County is a great community and is slowly developing by working together to promote new economic development that creates new jobs while still supporting our current businesses, industries and manufacturers,” the county’s release states.
Jefferson County came in second with a property tax rate of 1.27 percent, a school rating of 6, home value growth of 66.06 percent and an overall index of 52.97.
Elk County was ranked third with a 1.45 percent property tax rate, 8 school rating, 81.21 percent home value growth and an overall index of 51.04.
Forest County rounded out the top four with a property tax rate of 1.09 percent, a school rating of 3, home value growth of 29.60 percent and an overall index of 47.05.