CLARION – While many races are uncontested, the Clarion County Elections Office still has much to do in preparation for the upcoming Nov. 3 Election.
“Elections are always busy,” said Elections director Cindy Callihan, pointing out that this year’s local election brought with it more candidates than last year’s presidential race. “It doesn’t matter how many voters show up to vote at the polls, there is always work that needs to be prepped and accomplished to get the election up and running.”
Although the number is down from last year, Callihan said the Elections office has been busy processing thousands of mail-in ballot requests from county voters.
“In 2020, we had more than 5,000 requests,” she said, noting that in addition to herself, the office is utilizing one full-time and two part-time staff members. “This year, we’re at approximately 1,700, and it increases daily.”
Records show that there are 23,540 registered voters in Clarion County — including 6,335 Democrats and 14,578 Republicans.
While Oct. 26 was the last day to register for a mail-in ballot, polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Callihan went on to say that voters planning to cast their ballots in person at the polls next Tuesday should expect the same setup as last year with paper ballots and ballot scanner machines.
Poll elections always bring with them the need for poll workers.
“Some of them are retiring after this year,” Callihan said of the county’s poll workers. “We always want to get new voters involved in the election process.”
Clarion County voters will join voters across the state in deciding a number of statewide, county, borough and township races.
At the county level, voters will cast ballots for uncontested races for sheriff — Shawn Zerfoss (D/R); coroner — Daniel Shingledecker (D/R); and treasurer — Karyn Montana (D/R).
Voters in Farmington, Highland, Knox, Millcreek and Monroe townships will also vote for District Judge of Court 18-3-02 with current District Judge Timothy Schill (D/R) as the lone candidate.
When it comes to the statewide elections, Maria McLaughlin (D) of Philadelphia County and Kevin Brobson (R) of Dauphin County will be vying for Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, while Timika Lane (D) of Philadelphia County and Megan Sullivan (R) of Chester County are running for Judge of the Superior Court.
In addition, Lori A. Dumas (D) of Philadelphia County, David Lee Spurgeon (D) of Allegheny County, Stacy Marie Wallace (R) of McKean County amd Drew Crompton (R) of Cumberland County will face off for Judge of the Commonwealth Court, with the top two vote-getters winning office.
All Pennsylvania voters will also be asked to consider four retention questions regarding additional terms for judges of the Superior and Commonwealth courts.
School director races are also taking place within the county, with several candidates vying for positions in the Redbank Valley and Union school districts.
At Redbank, voters will have the option to vote for two candidates for four-year terms in Region III — Hawthorn Borough and Redbank Township (Clarion County) and Redbank Township (Armstrong County) — including Linda Ferringer (D), Clay Kennemuth (D), John Kimmel (R) and Heidi Byers (R).
In Redbank’s Region II — New Bethlehem Borough, Oak Hall, and Porter and Monroe townships — voters will select between Darren Bain (D) and Mitchell Blose (R) for one open four-year position, while voters in Region I — South Bethlehem Borough, and Mahoning and Madison (Armstrong County) townships will see an uncontested race with Brent Wile (D) as the lone candidate for a four-year term.
At Union, Adam Vogle (D/R), Kenneth Walter (D/R), John Creese (D/R) and Lisa Norbert (R) are running for four open four-year term positions, while Jeff Shirey (D/R) is the lone candidate for a single two-year term seat.
Other contested municipal elections include:
CLARION
BOROUGH
• Borough Council, four-year term (choose four): Rachel Roberts (D), Cassie Schwalm (D), Kirk Jacobson (D), Cybill Reed (D), Keaton MacBeth (R), Benjamin Aaron (R), Patty Schmader (R) and Andy Ace Montana (I).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (D) and Lexis Twentier (R).
EAST BRADY
BOROUGH
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sally Snow (D) and Kate Hall (R).
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Julie Evans (D) and Lori Ferringer (R).
REDBANK
TOWNSHIP
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one per precinct): Trina Smith (D), East and Mary Truitt (R), East.