CLARION – Continuing to show their support for EMS funding, Clarion County officials earlier this week approved a resolution urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to increase the 911 surcharge on telephones in the state.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius approved Resolution No. 13, encouraging the reauthorization of Chapter 53 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes with a 911 surcharge increase to support Next Generation 911 (NG911) systems across the state.
“These are critically needed funds to support 911 operations across the state,” said Clarion County Public Safety director Jeff Smathers of the $1.65 surcharge levied on all landline and cellular phones which is set to sunset on Jan. 31. “It hasn’t been raised for quite some time, [and] the funding is currently not enough to fund 911 services across the state.”
According to the resolution, the surcharge was implemented in 2015 as the result of Act 12, a comprehensive rewrite of the 911 Public Safety Emergency Telephone Act, which included improvements to the 911 system administration while “working toward a sustainable and equitable fee and attendant financing structure.”
“The top priority for Pennsylvania counties in 2023 is securing 911 funding and reauthorization,” the resolution states.
Although the resolution describes the surcharge as “the current primary funding source supporting 911 service in Pennsylvania,” the current funding structure only covers 72 percent of Clarion County’s cost to provide the service, with the remainder drawn from county tax revenues.
“The need to address the funding stream is immediate and will reach crisis proportions if action is delayed past the Jan. 31, 2024 expiration of the surcharge authorization,” the resolution states.
According to the resolution, Clarion County supports an increase in the 911 surcharge to $2.30 with a 15-cent annual increase until the next reauthorization.
Smathers said the funds are dispersed by the state through a formula, based on population density.
“Without an increase to the surcharge, counties across the commonwealth would need to fund any remaining costs through county property tax dollars,” states the resolution.
In addition, the commissioners said they also support a five-year reauthorization that allows for time to determine whether or not the surcharge is still an appropriate funding mechanism as technologies continue to evolve.
Other Business
• The commissioners also approved Resolution No. 12, indicating their support for increased funding for community-based mental health services in the upcoming state budget.
“There has not been an increase in funding for several years, but the need for mental health services keeps increasing,” Clarion County MH/DD/EI administrator Marci Hall said, explaining that community-based services include outpatient therapy, psychiatry, blended case management and certified peer specialists.
• Approval was given to a proclamation in celebration of the first concert of the Clarion County Community Band which will be held at 7 p.m. on June 20 at the Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion.
• A contract was approved with Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission for the county to act as the pass-through entity for Opioid Settlement Funds on behalf of Clarion County.
Kami Anderson, AICDAC executive director, said that the organization hopes to use the funds to partner with local ambulance companies to assist with intervention services at the scene of an overdose or other drug-related emergency.
“Our goal is to get people help and into treatment, especially the people who repeatedly overdose, so ambulance companies aren’t having to return to their homes over and over again,” she said, adding that the AICDAC also hopes to use some of the monty to offer more intervention services at the jail.
• County officials approved an agreement with McCutcheon Enterprises to serve as the county’s primary certified hazmat team.
• St. Joseph Church and School in Lucinda was awarded a $1,500 Hotel Tax tourism marketing grant for advertising.
• Lenard Bashline and Howard Schmader were appointed to the Clarion County Planning Commission Board.