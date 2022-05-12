CLARION – As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) returns this spring to northwestern Pennsylvania, and 16 other regions across the country, with multiple free events designed to inspire active learning in Clarion County.
In partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU No. 5, Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6, Seneca Highlands IU No. 9, ARIN IU No. 28 and various community event hosts, northwestern Pennsylvania will host more than 100 events during this learning festival between May 12-23.
These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.
At a time when parents, educators and caregivers are making summer plans to fill gaps in children’s academic and social experiences, the national festival of more than 1,000 events celebrating learning innovation taps into the dynamic programming of a variety of partner organizations — from local schools, museums, libraries, community hubs, tech startups and more.
Regions festival of events features six learning themes — Arts, Maker, Outdoor Learning, Science, Technology and Youth Voice — and include free events such as:
• May 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. — Re-Thinking The Three Little Pigs, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg.
• May 20 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. — Innovation Playground, Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 (in collaboration with Clarion YMCA).
• May 21 from 8 a.m. to noon — Family Learning Day, Clarion Farmers Market.
• Serve Beautifully — Pine Springs Pottery Available on-demand anytime at www.youtu.be/JhabHyoANFM.
“This is a great way to elevate our community partners. Local libraries, community learning centers and studios, museums and schools are all doing great things and engaging students in hands-on learning events,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, spokesperson of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA. “During Remake Learning Days, we get to highlight that innovation and become a connected community helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a life-long passion and a possible career path for our youth.”
For a complete list of events and registration, visit www.remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa.