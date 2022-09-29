CLARION – The Clarion County Treasurer’s Office will implement a new dog license system effective Oct. 1.
This new system should give the residents of Clarion County more user-friendly access for renewing their dogs licenses online. The system also keeps dog owners in the system for multiple years. Therefore, if you are in the system but forget to get a license one year, all your information is still in the system and can easily be looked up and updated by the treasurer’s office.
Residents are reminded that new 2023 dog licenses will not go on sale until Dec. 1. Any regular dog licenses that are purchased between now and Nov. 30 will be 2022s license and are only valid until Dec. 31.
The pricing of dog licenses has not changed; however, those who choose to renew dog licenses online may notice a fluctuation in the online fee.
There are never any extra fees if dog licenses are purchased in the treasurer’s office, or if an application and check are mailed to the office. Applications can be mailed to: Clarion County Treasurer, 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
Due to this being a new system, and the fact that each person’s information will have to be re-entered into the computer as 2023 licenses are renewed, there will be no postcard reminders sent out in December this year.
For more information, contact the treasurer’s office at (814) 226-1113, or by emailing kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us or kyocca@co.clarion.pa.us
And as always, dog licenses are also available at the following vendors in Clarion County: Rocky Acre Kennels; Tri-County Animal Rescue; Knox Country Farm Supply; Doggie Bole; RMS Furniture; Steiner’s Outdoors; Landers Store; Stantz K9 Suites; Sligo Rec Center; and Strattanville Borough Office.
Residents can now visit www.doglicenses.us for all online dog licenses. Applicants should then select Pennsylvania and Clarion County.