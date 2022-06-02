CLARION TWP. – A Clarion couple was killed last week in a motorcycle crash along Route 322, near the border of Clarion Borough and Clarion Township.
John J. Jaehn, 46, and Rachel S. Jaehn, 40, reportedly suffered fatal injuries when the motorcycle they were riding struck a wall on River Hill on Wednesday, May 25.
According to reports, the crash occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. as the Jaehns’ 2007 Harley-Davidson Twin Cam Street Glide was traveling east along Route 322, just north of Liberty Street. John, who was the operator, lost control of the motorcycle on a right bend in the roadway. The bike crossed into the oncoming lane, sliding on its side approximately 100 feet and leaving the roadway.
The motorcycle continued in a southern direction for approximately 30 feet, before striking a stone wall with its front end, police said. Following the initial impact, John and his passenger, Rachel, were thrown from the motorcycle, and the bike continued east for approximately 20 feet before striking a metal fence.
After the second impact, the motorcycle reportedly continued southeast for approximately 10 feet and came to an uncontrolled stop facing north on the eastern side of Route 322.
John and Rachel Jaehn were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to reports. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 26.
Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital EMS assisted Clarion State Police at the scene, reports state. LifeFlight and STAT MedEvac were placed on standby, but were later called off.
Route 322 in the area of the crash was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the incident.