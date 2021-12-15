CLARION – The cases heard and the law practiced are still the same, but the look of Courtroom No. 1 inside the Clarion County Courthouse is very different.
More than 30 years since its last update, the main courtroom recently received a facelift including new paint, carpet, furniture and more.
“I think 1990 was the last time they kind of did a little bit of a makeover,” Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton said of the main courtroom located on the second floor of the courthouse. Although it had been discussed for several years, Seidle-Patton noted that she and the commissioners really started to hone in on what improvements they would like to see after she took office in January 2020. “It was certainly something I wanted to see happen, and was on my to-do list when I became judge.”
For Seidle-Patton, the biggest thing on her wishlist was the replacement of the old wooden gallery benches in the courtroom’s gallery.
“It sounds odd to say, but the benches that were there were disruptive,” she said, explaining that the loud creaking noise created by visitors shifting on the benches made conducting court proceedings difficult. “They were definitely needed. It was very distracting even if one person in the courtroom moved.”
The county connected with Sauder Courtroom Furniture — an Archbold, Ohio-based company that specializes in seating for courtrooms, churches and other public spaces — who not only agreed to do the new benches, but also construct and install a new jury box and witness stand, all with padded seating.
“Sauder was great to work with,” Seidle-Patton said, adding that she and the commissioners met with representatives several times to discuss the project.
Shortly after, Seidle-Patton said, the project scope was expanded to include a new lighter wall color, and the installation of new carpeting, LED lighting and wall-mounted monitor in the courtroom.
In addition, a frontal, a railing that breaks up the different sections of a courtroom, was installed between the gallery and the area where the attorneys sit.
“They’re pretty standard in most courtrooms,” Seidle-Patton said. In fact, she pointed out, when the old carpet was ripped out, it was discovered that a frontal had at one time been a part of Clarion’s courtroom. “We didn’t know that when we ordered the new one.”
The renovations were completed in two phases beginning in August with the painting and carpet installation — completed by Gravatt Painting and Services doing the painting and Rea Jobber respectively — followed by the installation of the benches, jury box and witness stand in November.
“We were hoping everything would be done in August, but then the benches got delayed,” Seidle-Patton said.
During both rounds of renovations, all court proceedings were moved to Courtroom No. 2 on the third floor of the courthouse.
“It was a little challenging because there’s not as much room up there,” Seidle-Patton said, noting that chairs were used in the main courtroom during two multi-day civil trials in between renovation projects. “But it all worked out fine.”
With most of the work now complete, Seidle-Patton said the only remaining upgrades include the installation of a new sound system, which she hopes will be in use early in the new year.
“I think newer speakers will have a better sound quality,” she said, adding that microphones will also be placed on the attorney tables, as well as near the bench to make it easier to hear. “That all should help.”
According to Seidle-Patton, the courtroom upgrades were funded through a combination of money from COVID-19 grant money received by the Courts through the Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB), the county’s general fund and other court-related funds through probation.
“It’s been kind of a joint effort between different agencies, the court and the county,” she said.
Since its installation a couple of weeks ago, Seidle-Patton she has gotten several compliments from attorneys and others on the new furniture in the courtroom.
“Everything seems to be working well,” she said, noting that as of last week, the newly renovated courtroom had hosted two jury trials. “The benches are so much better. I think we had 60 people in at one time for jury selection, and it was silent when everyone stood up at the same time.”
Reflecting on the project, Seidle-Patton said she is “amazed” with how well the new additions meshed with some of the existing courtroom remnants — including the style of the woodwork and judge’s bench.
“We wanted to update it the best we could, but still keep that traditional, old courtroom look to it,” she said, noting that she wanted to be sure the updated courtroom stayed true to “the small town charm” of the courthouse building.
“I wanted to be sure whatever we did was timeless and was going to last,” she continued. “I think we did a good job.”