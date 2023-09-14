CLARION – Clarion Borough has officially declared September as FoodStock Month in Clarion, in connection with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry’s 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
This is also the 25th year for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” a countywide food drive that collects non-perishable, non-expired food items, benefiting local food banks.
Collection containers will also be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Burns & Burns Insurance, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations), Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Mall, Foxburg Free Library, Rimersburg Senior Center, St. Joseph Church, Strattanville Borough, Tom’s Riverside (Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations), and Water Run (Highland Oaks).
Donations can also be dropped off at the official FoodStock headquarters location, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, during the entire week of Autumn Leaf Festival.
During September, several groups are distributing food collection bags in the Clarion, Knox, Marianne, Rimersburg, Sligo and Strattanville areas. Watch for them as some communities have already been delivered. The bags will have tags on them letting residents know which volunteer group distributed the bags and when they will be back around to collect the filled bags.
For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways to donate, contact the chamber at (814) 226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.