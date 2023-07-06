CLARION – Enhancing drug prevention efforts in Clarion County was a topic of discussion earlier this week among county officials and members of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC).
On Tuesday morning, members of the Clarion Drug Free Coalition’s First Responders Committee asked Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley for their help in obtaining county overdose data to help secure additional funding for overdose efforts and better target drug prevention education.
“We’re hoping you could help us make connections with first responders,” Clarion Drug Free Coalition coordinator Jaclyn Dolby told the commissioners, explaining that the data, provided by EMS providers, would be used to focus prevention efforts in areas in the county that might see more overdoses than others. “We’re hoping to help the EMS agencies, but also the county as a whole by relieving the stress that we have on our system right now.”
According to Mike Krafick, AICDAC Certified Recovery Specialist Supervisor, the coalition is seeking information from area EMS agencies on the number of overdose calls they respond to, the date and time of the call, and whether or not the patient was transported to the hospital for treatment.
“All of the information is non-patient identifying,” Krafick said, noting that the information being requested does not violate HIPPA laws. “Being able to see those trends over time can really help us target our prevention efforts.”
Krafick pointed out that the coalition already receives monthly reports from Armstrong and Indiana counties from ACMH, but the group has run into some “barriers” in obtaining the same information in Clarion County.
Brosius said he didn’t think that the commissioners were the right source to provide the data, and Heasley encouraged the coalition members to check with county Public Safety director Jeff Smathers for assistance.
“He might be able to tell you what can and can’t be done at a county level and provide you with contacts at the hospitals or the EMS providers,” Heasley said of Smathers.
In addition to obtaining the information, Krafick and Dolby said they would like to see area EMS agencies more involved with the Clarion Drug Free Coalition.
“We would love for them to be more involved, but I know they are short staffed and busy,” Dolby said.
Krafick added that the coalition would also like to expand its partnership with EMS agencies to provide EMTs and paramedics with Naloxone kits that could be used on the scene of an overdose, as well as kits that could be left behind for the patient or their family.
“We hope to enhance our partnerships with EMS agencies to potentially use some opioid settlement dollars to fund EMS leave-behind Naloxone kits, and to provide information and resources about our services and how to access them,” he said.
It was also noted that the AICDAC is looking for county residents and first responders to sit on the Clarion Drug Free Coalition to discuss the needs in the community. Anyone interested in serving should contact the AICDAC at (814) 226-6350.
In other business at the June 27 meeting, the commissioners approved two contracts with county architect Amos Rudolph to prepare two upcoming building projects for bid.
First, approval was given for Rudolph to provide architectural services for a roof replacement project at the Clarion County Jail at a cost of $21,150.
“He has the plans drawn, and he’s getting ready to bid it,” Tharan said of the jail project, which includes the replacement of the entire roof on the Paint Township facility. He pointed out that the roof is original to the building and is at the end of its lifecycle.
A contract was also approved for Rudolph to provide design and engineering, at a cost of $95,250, for renovations to the basement of the Clarion County Courthouse.
“Amos will design that project and prepare it for bid,” Tharan said, adding that the county received a $900,000 grant for the renovation project, which includes creating office space for Domestic Relations, asbestos abatement, HVAC upgrades and more.
Tharan said a timeline for the renovation project will not be known until bids are received.
Other Business
• Approval was given to an agreement with Rodgers Clock Service to provide annual service to the courthouse clock tower at a cost of $385.
• Several leases in the county’s Human Services Building were approved for the 2023-24 fiscal year. County officials noted that rent is lower this year due to an over-estimation in rent from last year.
• After tabling it for several weeks, the commissioners denied a $500 bid on a repository list property in Redbank Township for the right to operate, produce and market oil production.