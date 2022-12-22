CLARION – “To me, EMS has changed people’s lives,” Don Hosey, director of Butler Health System Clarion Hospital EMS, said of his 25-year career in emergency management services. “It’s changed my life personally.”
Addressing the ongoing need for EMS workers and the impending closure of the Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service, Hosey remained upbeat about Clarion Hospital EMS and its ability to continue to provide quality emergency care.
With 750 square miles of coverage, including Clarion, Jefferson, Forest and northern Armstrong counties, Hosey recently said that his crew responds to more than 7,000 requests per year.
“They’re not all 911 calls,” he said, noting that other requests include wheelchair trips, public service, football games, motorcycle races and dirt track races, and more. “It’s pretty cool.”
Hosey explained that the Clarion-based service maintains three crews — two in Clarion and one at the Penn Street station in New Bethlehem — around the clock.
“I staff three ambulances all the time, but I have eight,” Hosey said, noting that his EMS department recently purchased a brand new ambulance, its first new vehicle in at least 10 years. “It’s a very nice ambulance. Those things aren’t cheap.”
Like other ambulance services across the state, Hosey said that Clarion Hospital EMS is always looking to recruit new workers into the system.
He pointed out that Clarion Hospital is one of the few services that pays EMTs and paramedics 24 hours per day when onsite and provides built-in overtime. Employees also receive shift differential pay and full benefits.
“Those things are all very positive,” Hosey said. “We have a very robust benefit program here.”
Clarion Hospital EMS currently employs seven full-time EMTs, but Hosey said that number is low.
“I need at least another four,” Hosey said of EMTs. “Right now there are people working a lot of overtime.”
In addition, Hosey said, the ambulance service employs eight full-time paramedics, three paramedic supervisors and a few part-time EMTs and paramedics. But more paramedics are also needed.
“I need another four to feel comfortable because they’re in such short supply,” he said of paramedics. “We have negative 300 paramedics in seven counties.”
Given the nationwide shortage of EMS workers, Hosey said that Clarion is offering incentives for people interested in a medical career, but uncertain as to how to pay for it. Hosey said that along with tuition reimbursements, the hospital initiated a program earlier this year where an interested person can work full-time in another department at the hospital while attending EMT classes.
“You work a full-time job, you get full-time benefits, you go to class, and once you’re done and you pass your class, you transition to my department as a full-time EMT,” he said.
According to Hosey, the first step in becoming an EMT is taking a basic EMT class, which Clarion sponsors once or twice a year. He also pointed out that, while a student can take the class at the age of 16, they must be at least 18 to take the national registry.
The class includes some basic anatomy and physiology and hands-on instruction. It also covers CPR, basic vehicle rescue, and how to cut car doors and roll roofs, as well as hazardous materials (HAZMAT) training.
Pennsylvania also requires an emergency vehicle operators’ course for certification as an ambulance driver.
“Once you’re at the EMT level, you have the basic knowledge,” Hosey said. “If you ever decide to become a medic, that’s a whole other game.”
Hosey explained that paramedic training is an 11-to-16-month course and requires double the educational hours of EMT training. It also requires more in-depth anatomy and physiology and a great deal of pharmacology.
“Paramedics have to read 12-lead EKGs, diagnose, treat, deliver medicine and intubate, and you still have to take the national registry when you meet that,” said Hosey.
Hosey said he is hopeful that a paramedic program will someday be offered in the Clarion area.
“That would be fantastic because there’s not a lot of paramedics left,” he said.
Despite a potential increase in coverage and longer response times with the closing of the Shippenville-Elk station, Hosey said he is optimistic and committed to the future of Clarion Hospital EMS.
“As long as we can, as long as I’m here, I will try to do everything I can,” he said. He noted, however, that it is up to the individual municipalities to determine who their primary EMS provider is. “We’ll still be here.”
Hosey added that the hospital itself is also committed to the service.
“The hospital president is very pro-EMS,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have that.”
He also said that if community members are looking for ways to help the EMS service, they can fill out membership cards and make donations to the EMS foundation.
Reflecting again on his 25 year career, Hosey said that the most rewarding thing a person can do is to help save somebody’s life.
“There are little things you do that are rewarding too,” he said. “For me, I enjoy never being in the same place and being able to do different things.”