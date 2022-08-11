CLARION – The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation has awarded two new scholarships to area students who are pursuing their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (formerly Clarion University).

These scholarships were made possible through the donation of Donald and Norma “Toots” Stroup, who left a lasting legacy through a bequest directed to the Clarion Hospital on behalf of Penn West Clarion’s nursing program.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos