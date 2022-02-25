CLARION – The Clarion Hospital Foundation is accepting applications for seven scholarships.
The scholarships are $1,000 each and will be awarded to students who attend a Clarion County high school and will be pursuing a career in the medical field.
The details of the scholarships are as follows:
- One $1,000 Dr. John E. Brooks Memorial Scholarship. The Brooks family wishes to help local students who want to further their education in the healthcare field.
- Two $1,000 Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarships. The Miller Scholarship was established by the Foundation in honor of the Miller family.
- Two $1,000 Fran Shope Memorial Scholarships. The Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship was generated to aid local students with education in the medical field.
- One $1,000 James B. Alexander Memorial Scholarship. The James B. Alexander memorial Scholarship will be awarded to the student who submits the best essay.
- One $1,000 Dr. John L. Johnston Memorial Scholarship. The Dr. John L. Johnston Scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled in or accepted to a medical school.
To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:
- Be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school.
- Be accepted to a school of post-secondary healthcare education.
- Have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school.
- Plan to pursue their education in nursing, inhalation therapy, lab technology, radiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology or other medical field.
The $1,000 scholarships will be paid directly to the school of the student’s choice.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 28.
Applications can be found at the guidance office in any Clarion County high school or online at www.butlerhealthsystem.org/.../clari.../scholarships.