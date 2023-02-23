CLARION – The Butler Health System Clarion Hospital Foundation will award seven $1,000 scholarships to students interested in a health care profession.
The $1,000 Dr. John E. Brooks Memorial Scholarship was created by his family to honor his memory to benefit local students furthering their education in the field of health care.
Two $1,000 Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarships were established by the foundation in honor of the Miller Family.
Two $1,000 Fran Shope Memorial Scholarships are to aid students in the medical field.
The $1,000 James B. Alexander Memorial Scholarship is for the student with the best essay.
The $1,000 Dr. John L. Johnston Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a student who is enrolled in or accepted to a medical school.
The scholarships will be paid directly to the school of the student’s choice in August.
To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:
- Be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school.
- Be accepted to a school of post-secondary healthcare education.
- Have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school.
- Plan to pursue their education in nursing, inhalation therapy, lab technology, radiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology or other medical field.
The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 28.
Applications can be found online at www.butlerhealthsystem.org/clarion-hospital/services/bhs-clarion-hospital-foundation/scholarships/.
For more information, contact the BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation at (814) 226-1258.