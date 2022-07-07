CLARION – “Clarion is a teaching hospital, which a lot of people don’t know.”
With these words, Dr. Michael Hoh, director of medical education and the designated institutional official, recently described Clarion Hospital’s long-standing medical education program, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.
Although the hospital was actually teaching medical students before there was an organized medical education department, Hoh explained that the formal program began when some of the early doctors decided to institutionalize training for medical personnel.
“They thought that it would be better to have residency-trained positions take care of patients,” Hoh said, noting that the hospital applied for and became a credentialed teaching site in 1982. The first class of transitional year residents sat in 1983 and graduated in 1984.
Dr. Tim Brooks, a Clarion native, program graduate and family practitioner added that the program began as a response to the shortage of primary care physicians in rural America, especially in Western Pennsylvania.
“Back in those days, there was only one osteopathic college in Pennsylvania and that was in Philadelphia,” he said, noting that one later opened in Erie and another is expected in Pittsburgh. Brooks said he believes the Clarion program is good in that it trains family physicians instead of surgeons and other specialists. “It puts out good family physicians, and I think there is still a need.”
According to Hoh, who has served as the medical education director since 1996, Clarion Hospital offers two residency programs — a Transitional Year Residency and a Family Medicine Residency. A Transitional Year Residency is required for physicians interested in specialty training, such as ophthalmology, dermatology or anesthesiology.
“The concept is that it makes you a general physician before you become a specialist,” he said. “[Residents] do a year here with us, and then they go somewhere else.”
Likewise, Hoh said, Family Medicine is a three-year intensive residency program where physicians who have just graduated from medical school transition from being a doctor to being a family medicine physician. As part of the Family Medicine Residency, which was started in 1989, residents rotate through different specialities to learn all aspects of family medicine.
“Family medicine is truly the hardest speciality of all because you have to know about everything,” he said, noting that family physicians work with patients from birth through death. “As a family physician, your speciality is being able to identify what you can treat and what you need to refer to someone for specialized care.”
As part of the program, Hoh said residents complete a combination of clinical and classroom work daily. Hoh currently has two assistant program directors — Dr. Ashley Kunselman is the Family Medicine program director, and Dr. Brandon Doverspike is the assistant program director for the Family Medicine Residency and the Transitional Year Residency.
“I’m like the principal of the school, and they serve as faculty chairs or heads of the department,” Hoh explained of Kunselman and Doverspike, pointing out that Clarion is the only teaching hospital that still has a 100 percent pass rate for the American College Board of Osteopathic Family Medicine. “That’s something we’re proud of.”
He also noted that many of the residents who go through the program stay or return to Clarion.
“Approximately 50 percent of our active medical staff trained at Clarion either as a medical student, a Transitional Year resident or a Family Medicine resident,” he said. “It’s one of the highest [retention rates] anywhere.”
Hoh himself completed his transitional year at Clarion, before moving Ohio where he did emergency medicine and trauma. He returned to Clarion in the early 1990s and has been on the medical staff since 1995.
“This is our big, big way to recruit quality physicians to stay in the area,” he said of the residency program, adding that residents seem to like Clarion’s teaching model. “We have the board-certified physicians teaching everyone, which I think is part of our success on the boards.”
Other Clarion alums who are still on staff include Kunselman, Doverspike, Dr. Christopher Moore, Dr. Joseph Leonard and Dr. Albert Barrett III, just to name a few.
“We have a several physicians who went through the Family Medicine Residency program,” Hoh said.
But Clarion is not the only destination for graduates of the program. Hoh said many graduates are “scattered across the nation,” spanning from Maine, Florida, California, Alaska, Hawaii “and all points in between.”
“We are covering the majority of the United States with Family Medicine and Transitional Year residents who’ve graduated out of Clarion,” he said, pointing out that other program graduates are also currently practicing in neighboring counties such as Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Armstrong, Indiana, Venango and Mercer counties. “If you encompass the number of our graduates who are in surrounding counties, we’re truly helping out northwestern and northcentral Pennsylvania.”
Hoh went on to say that with the growing popularity of the program, competition for admission is equally impressive.
“Last year, I had 1,600 applications for four Family Medicine Residency spots,” he said, noting that this year’s June 16 graduation marked the completion of the residency program for eight graduates — four from Family Medicine and four from the Transitional Year.
Hoh said the number of graduates shows the growth of the program over the years. He explained that the program initially began with four transitional year residents, and later grew to include two Family Medicine residents.
“I have gradually gone from a total of four residents to 16 because of the needs of the community and the needs of the hospital,” he said, adding that Clarion is currently hosting 12 Family Medicine residents and four Transitional Year residents.
Looking to the future, and as part of Butler Health System, Hoh said he would like to see the medical education program continue to be successful at Clarion, but also expand to Butler Memorial Hospital as an effort to even better serve the Western Pennsylvania region.
The medical education program is headquartered on the second floor of the newly-opened BHS Health and Wellness Center, along with BHS Family Medicine, in Monroe Township.
“It’s a huge benefit for Clarion and rural Pennsylvania,” Hoh said of the residency program, noting again that many graduates choose to stay in the Clarion and surrounding areas. “Unless they are trained here, it’s very hard to keep physicians in the area.”