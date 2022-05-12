CLARION – “The good news is that we passed with flying colors.”
With these words, Clarion County Commissioner and prison board chairman Wayne Brosius described the final results of the Clarion County Jail’s recent state inspection.
According to jail officials last week, an inspector from the state Department of Corrections (DOC) visited the jail on March 30, looking at several aspects of the Paint Township facility including the quality of inmate housing, bedding, clothing, food and personal hygiene, and the availability of medical health and religious services. The inspector also looked at how inmates are disciplined, the security, sanitation, maintenance and safety of the facility itself, and more. A complete inspection of all the jail’s policies was also conducted.
In a recent letter to jail officials read by Brosius at the May 6 prison board meeting, the inspector noted that there were “no deficiencies or citations to report,” earning the facility full compliance for the 2022 inspection period.
“Warden [Jeff] Hornberger and the staff deserve credit for their efforts in operating this facility in accordance with statewide correctional standards,” Brosius read in the letter.
With a stamp of full compliance under its belt, Brosius pointed out that the jail has once again earned a bye-year, with its next inspection not scheduled until the 2024 cycle.
“Congratulations to Jeff, the entire staff, and even the prison board,” Brosius said. “We thank everyone for all their work at the corrections facility.”
COVID Policy
Updated for Work
Release Inmates
As pandemic restrictions continue to be eased across the state, the Clarion County Jail last week also updated its COVID-19 policy as it pertains to work release inmates.
In his report at last Thursday’s prison board meeting, jail Warden Jeff Hornberger suggested that board members consider changing the jail’s current policy that requires all work release inmates to be fully vaccinated.
“COVID is still here, it’s still prevalent, but it’s not as active as it was,” Hornberger said, adding that he was recently notified by the DOC that it is no longer requiring inmates be tested for COVID before being transferred to a state corrections facility.
In addition, he continued, the Clarion jail has not had a COVID case since late January or early February.
“Knock on wood, we’ve been doing very well,” the warden said.
Pointing out that the vaccination process sometimes takes longer than an inmate’s actual sentence, President Judge and prison board member Sara Seidle Patton made a motion to eliminate the vaccine requirement for work release participation in lieu of testing, at the inmate’s expense, as deemed necessary by jail staff.
It was also stated that the prior policy would be reimplemented at any time if needed. The motion passed unanimously.
Other Business
• Approval was also given to purchase two new rooftop HVAC units at a COSTAR price of approximately $10,000 per unit. The purchase will be covered by the jail’s revenue account, which is funded by inmate phone and mobile kiosk charges.
• Hornberger reported that the jail’s average daily population in April was around 63 inmates. The jail had 42 commitments and 37 releases last month.
• Jail officials said there are currently 101 individuals in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program. Of those individuals, 23 are on house arrest, two are on work release and two are on bail supervision house arrest.