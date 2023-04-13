Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY... Dry conditions will create an elevated risk of fire spread today, mainly this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity levels should drop to around 20 to 25 percent during the afternoon, as wind speeds increase to around 10 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.