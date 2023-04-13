CLARION – Swift action and first-responder instincts proved to be invaluable at the Clarion County Jail, as corrections officers recently sprung into action to save the life of an inmate during an emergency medical situation.
“I would just like to say hats off to all the staff involved in that,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board members at their April 6 meeting. “They kept a calm and rational head on them, and we were able to help someone out.”
According to Hornberger, last month, an inmate at the Paint Township facility suffered a medical emergency, requiring “some staff members to perform a life-sustaining rescue” on the individual.
“It was a pretty serious incident where they had to rely a lot on their first-responder instincts,” Hornberger said, noting that the corrections officers had to utilize an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the inmate. “Everybody handled it well.”
Although not often heard about, Hornberger said that medical emergencies occur often in the jail, but this one in particular was “one of the more severe cases” that the jail has experienced in recent months.
“The inmate was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a couple of days,” the warden said, pointing out, however, that the emergency management training that the jail offers corrections officers played a crucial role in helping to save the inmate’s life.
According to Hornberger, corrections officers receive annual First Aid training and receive CPR/AED certifications every two years from an outside source.
Hornberger also said that after the AED was deployed, local emergency personnel arrived on scene with new pads to replace the used pads “before the ambulance left the building,” so the machine would be ready if ever needed again in the future.
“They are network-device AEDs,” he explained. “There’s a lot of people on the outside being notified when [it’s deployed].”
Hornberger also noted the importance of the local EMS crew that responded to the scene.
“We rely on them because there’s only so much we can do,” he said of EMS personnel. “When you’re waiting in a situation like that, it seems like forever until paramedics get there.”
Also at last Thursday’s meeting, Hornberger provided an update on the irregularities of the jail’s heating and cooling system, which has been a topic of discussion of the prison board for some time.
“We have a better grasp on it, but it’s still not 100 percent,” he said, explaining that the jail maintenance staff has figured out how to “keep everybody as happy as can be,” by turning the system on and off to regulate the heat.
He added, however, cells on the second floor can still get extremely warm.
“Sometimes it’s hard to breathe,” he said.
The board agreed to have a local HVAC company take another look at the system.
Other Business
• Although still under budget for the year so far, Hornberger said that the jail’s trash budget was higher than expected, at 41 percent, due to some COVID cases at the jail.
“We had a couple of COVID issues, so we had to do double [trash] pickups again,” Hornberger said, explaining that the jail utilized more styrofoam for meals last month in an attempt to avoid spreading the disease.
Hornberger also pointed out that the jail has used 44 percent of its budget in utilities for natural gas for heat, but said it should “average out” with warmer weather on the horizon.
• Probation director Mike Blum reported that there are currently 89 individuals participating in the Intermediate Punishment Program — which includes one inmate on work release, 19 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring and two offenders on bail supervision.
• Hornberger said that the jail’s average daily population for March was around 77 inmates. There were a total of 56 commitments and 63 releases that same month.