CLARION – The need for a new transport vehicle at the Clarion County Jail topped discussions last week of prison board officials.
During the group’s regular meeting last Friday, jail Warden Jeff Hornberger reported that a 2009 Dodge Charger used to transport inmates failed to pass inspection at the end of January.
“The frame is very rusted and it needs some other work,” Hornberger told board members, noting that he was told repairs would probably cost more than $2,000. “It could be more or could be less, but I was assured that [the repairs] would probably only get us through one more year.”
Although the jail also has a 2019 Ford Escape that is used for transports, Hornberger said the Paint Township facility really needs two vehicles to take inmates to court-related or medical appointments, many of which are in Pittsburgh.
“Looking at the safety of everyone involved, it’s crucial that we have a reliable vehicle,” he said, pointing out that he decommissioned the Dodge Charger at the end of last month.
The warden explained that the county previously leased a vehicle for the jail through a government leasing program and asked the prison board for permission to seek information on a similar opportunity.
“The last one we did was a three-year lease, and at the end [the vehicle] became county property,” Hornberger said, adding that he would like to lease another SUV vehicle, which would also have to have a cage installed to separate the passengers from the driver.
While he said the decision to lease a vehicle is ultimately up to the Clarion County Board of Commissioners, Hornberger said that the jail’s commissary fund could be used to make the payments since the new vehicle would directly benefit the inmates.
Prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius pointed out that the county recently purchased a vehicle for the sheriff’s office and asked about the possibility of vehicle sharing.
Board member Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss said the regular sheriff’s deputy vehicles can’t be used for transports because they are equipped with red and blue emergency lighting.
“The average person, including the jail, really can’t run cars with red and blue lights,” he said.
And although his department has an older van without emergency lighting, Zerfoss said it is needed for his inmate transports, especially on court days and to take inmates from the local lockup to state prisons.
“When we have plea and sentence day, we’re bringing 10-15 people over,” he said. “And we take two or three people once a month to state prison.”
Zerfoss noted, however, that he has no problem helping out Hornberger on a temporary basis until another vehicle for the jail could be acquired.
Ultimately, prison board members gave the green light for Hornberger to gather additional information on a vehicle lease for future discussion and possible approval by the county.
Other Business
• Probation director Mike Blum reported that there are currently 88 individuals participating in the Intermediate Punishment Program — which includes three inmates on work release and 21 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring. There are no offenders on bail supervision.
• Hornberger said that the jail’s average daily population for January was around 65 inmates. There were a total of 50 commitments and 33 releases that same month.
The warden also reported that the jail experienced “a slight outbreak of some COVID cases” at the jail last month.
“We isolated and contained it,” he said, noting that a total of seven cases were confirmed in two separate blocks. “I think we’re looking good right now.”
During the outbreak, Hornberger said that he notified the courts and some speciality hearings were conducted via video.
“We’ve been dealing with COVID for two years now,” he told the board. “I think we all have a little bit of a grasp on how we’re going to handle things.”