SHIPPENVILLE – With video hearings and other court proceedings now a common practice in Clarion County, jail officials last week approved the purchase of new equipment that will help improve the audio quality of the virtual meetings.
“At the Courts’ request, we still do a lot of Zoom and Polycom hearings,” Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board officials at their meeting last Friday morning, explaining that when there a lot of people in the large courtroom, it’s often hard to hear and understand the inmates on the screen.
Clarion County President Judge and prison board member Sara Seidle Patton agreed, adding that she often has to ask inmates to move up closer to the computer they are using in order to be heard, especially if it’s a laptop.
“When they’re sitting at a laptop, they have to be right in front of it, [or] I can’t hear them,” she said.
Seidle Patton explained that she uses a small speaker in the courtroom to help improve the audio on the court’s side.
“It attaches to the laptop, and it will pick up their voice anywhere they sit in the room,” she said. “I think it would work really well.”
Hornberger said the speaker was estimated to cost between $150 and $180 and could be purchased out of the jail’s commissary fund.
Following the brief discussion, prison board members unanimously agreed to purchase the speaker.
While Hornberger said that audio quality has been an issue with video hearings from the beginning, he said it was particularly noticeable last month when the jail had a small breakout of COVID-19 cases among inmates.
“We got it controlled and did isolate,” the warden said of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the jail worked with the Courts to schedule Zoom hearings when possible during that time.
“We appreciate the Courts working with us,” Hornberger continued, noting that some court proceedings had to be switched from in-person to virtual with very little notice. “Everybody has to scurry around. I know it’s hectic on [the Court] staff; it’s hectic [at the jail] as well.”
As of last Thursday, Hornberger said there were no positive cases of COVID inside the jail.
In other business at the March 3 meeting, jail officials discussed the need to update the security system inside the Paint Township lockup.
“We do have an antiquated video system,” Hornberger said, explaining that the county’s information technology department recommended replacing some of the cameras inside the cell blocks. “There’s a lot of cameras.”
According to Hornberger, some of the cameras and DVRs have been replaced in-house over the years, while others are original to the jail building.
“It definitely needs improved,” he said of the security system, adding that the cost of replacing the cameras could be covered with a safety grant or out of the commissary fund.
Hornberger said he would seek quotes on updating the security system and report back to the prison board.
Other Business
• Hornberger announced that the jail’s office manager, Barb Edmonds, will be retiring at the end of this week.
“Barb is going to be missed,” he said, explaining that Edmonds began her county employment with the District Courts before moving to the jail about 10 years ago. “She’s a dedicated, loyal worker and has been quite an asset to the county.”
Hornberger said that he has already started looking for someone to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position.
• Probation deputy director Kristine Shaffer reported that there are currently 85 individuals participating in the Intermediate Punishment Program — which includes three inmates on work release and 23 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring. There are no offenders on bail supervision.
• Hornberger said that the jail’s average daily population for February was around 78 inmates. There were a total of 54 commitments and 46 releases last month.
“About a week-and-a-half ago, our numbers were really high,” he said. Hornberger noted that inmate numbers had reached close to 90 last week, but dropped again following several recent probation hearings. “I was starting to get a little concerned.”