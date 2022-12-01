CLARION – The Christmas season officially kicked off in Clarion shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 when pine trees lining Main Street and in Veterans Memorial Park — including a 25-footer courtesy of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliaries — “came to light” during the town’s Second Annual Illumination Night Celebration.
That was just the first of many free offerings Clarion-area businesses and organizations are hosting in the weeks leading up to Christmas. In fact, there is seemingly more to do this year than in years past.
Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry (CACBI), discussed this holiday season’s expanded slate of activities: “There’s been a group of 12 to 16 people who have been meeting almost every other Thursday since July putting together this year’s Christmas plans. We’re always watching those movies on Hallmark [Channel] where they have families come home and they have either a long week of activities or these different things [to do]. When I presented to the group I said, ‘What if we did more than just one thing downtown?’”
“I had a list and we went down through it to see what was realistic,” Becker continued. “I didn’t want to do them all because then we would have ‘60 Days of Christmas.’”
December opens with the start of judging for two CACBI-sponsored decorating contests.
From today (Dec. 1) through Dec. 18, the public can vote in a house decorating competition, as well as a window decorating contest for businesses.
Winners of both these county-wide contests will be announced Dec. 23. The top three houses will win a share of all registration fees, while the business whose window garners the most votes receives a free CACBI membership for 2023.
“The house decorating contest is something we did last year. People like to get in cars and drive around and see what everybody has done,” Becker said, noting that a map can be obtained from the chamber. “Last year we had 21 homes. People that participated had a blast. They can’t wait to do it again this year.”
She continued, “The business window decorating contest is something new this year, something that came up during discussions. We’re asking businesses to decorate their storefronts to support the holiday season. It’s a way to show pride in their community. People can get a judging form from [the chamber] and vote for which one is their favorite display.”
The second weekend of this month, Dec. 9-10, is highlighted by the Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade.
Taking place along Main Street, the parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Individuals and organizations wishing to participate have until tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2, to register by calling (814) 226-9161.
“We brought back the Christmas parade last year. We did it as an ugly sweater parade just to do something different, a unique event. The idea was ‘let’s have some fun.’ It went really well,” Becker reported.
During the second weekend, pop-up shops will also be set-up inside various Main Street businesses. The idea is to give entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar stores the opportunity to sell a variety of handmade crafts and locally-sourced products. Pop-up hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Clarion River Brewing Company is hosting an open mic night Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m., with Mechanistic Brewing doing the same Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Holiday activities continue the weekend before Christmas, Dec. 16-17, with a Wreaths Across America ceremony, graham cracker house decorating contest, caroling and live nativity.
As she has done for the past several years, Noreen Shirey is organizing Clarion’s Wreaths Across America remembrance to honor deceased veterans. The observance is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Clarion Cemetery and adjacent Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
A graham cracker house decorating contest runs from 3 to 5 p.m. that same day at the Main Street Center. Free for children, it is asked that those wishing to participate pre-register by calling (814) 226-9161.
“Over the years we’ve had people say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could do a gingerbread house making contest?’ Making gingerbread is very time consuming. So again, it was one of those things; you’re watching TV, those Christmas movies, and they had graham crackers,” Becker said. “We’re buying all the materials — graham crackers, icing, decorations. We’ll display the houses at the Main Street Center for about a week and then the people that made them can pick them up if they want to display them at home.”
Caroling is also on the docket for early Saturday evening, Dec. 17. Anybody can join in just by showing up at the CACBI office by 5 p.m. Cheryl Shellhammer will act as the caroling director and lead the group on a walk to Veterans Memorial Park.
“We used to have music on Main Street [throughout the holidays], but, unfortunately, over the years the sound system we have is not working and able to play music,” Becker said. “When you hear Christmas music it just puts you in a good mood, it’s something that kind of puts a kick in your step. We’ve had a great response of people that want to join [the caroling].”
A live nativity, presented by Trinity Point Church of God, takes place in Veterans Memorial Park on both Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, evenings.
Becker summarized the assortment of festivities, saying, “We’re doing all these activities, we want people to come out. We want everybody to have a great holiday season.”