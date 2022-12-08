CLARION – The Kiwanis Club of Clarion has been living up to its motto, “Changing the World, one child at a time,” for 100 years – an anniversary celebrated Saturday evening, Dec. 3, with a dinner and program.
As part of the celebration, proclamations of recognition were presented by Clarion Borough, the Clarion County Commissioners, Pennsylvania Senate and United States House of Representatives.
Rogers J. Laugand III, PennWest Clarion’s assistant vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Student Support, was the program’s guest speaker. The Rev. Rebecca Mihm, pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Clarion, was guest minister. Music was performed by Chase Upchurch, the director of Music Ministry at Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry.
“It’s quite a landmark, serving the community for 100 years. Specifically, we try to help the children of the community, raise them up,” said Matthew P. Rhode, current club president. “It’s amazing to be doing that for the past 100 years. One of the tenants of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the community and the world.”
“It’s quite an accomplishment that they’ve served their community and the children of the area for 100 years,” added the governor of the Pennsylvania district, Michael J. Coolbaugh Sr. “It’s a great thing to celebrate, especially looking at what they’ve done over the years. They’ve been a very active club, and the fact that they are active has changed the lives of children and their community.”
The contributions of the Kiwanis to the community, which includes the entirety of Clarion County, are extensive, including: a program to help improve grades in area elementary schools, supporting the cancer center at the Clarion Hospital and Clarion County YMCA, contributing to the multigenerational park being built on Second Avenue in Clarion, helping fund and install handicap accessible playground equipment at Clarion County Park, organizing and assisting with clothing and food programs, distributing activity booklets to parents of children entering kindergarten, refurbishing and distributing more than 600 bicycles donated by local police, and awarding two scholarships each year to county students enrolling as freshmen at PennWest Clarion.
Because Kiwanis is an international organization, the Clarion club has also helped support worldwide efforts, such as those that address childhood iodine deficiencies and provide tetanus shots to children in developing nations.
The Clarion club’s major fundraising activity is the french fry stand at the Autumn Leaf Festival, which has been running for the past 56 years. The annual rose sale, held around Valentine’s Day, is also an increasingly popular fundraiser.
Kiwanis was established nationally in 1915, with the Clarion club chartered on Dec. 16, 1922. The first club in Pennsylvania was chartered on Jan. 31, 1916 in Pittsburgh.
There are currently 8,386 clubs in 85 nations and geographic areas.
Many of the 55 original members of the Clarion club were from community businesses and the university. Several former and current buildings on the PennWest Clarion campus bear the names of former members, among them Hart Chapel (Walter L. Hart), Keeling Center (Edward James Keeling), Moore Hall (James D. Moore) and Tippin Gymnasium (Waldo S. Tippin).
Clarion Kiwanis sponsors PennWest Clarion’s Circle K Club.
Currently, the Clarion club has around 21 active members, though it is seeking more.
Reported Brenda Sanders Dede, a former two-time president of the Clarion club, “Right now, we probably function with a minute membership. We are having a membership drive right now. We need more people, some of us are getting older. We’re looking to get new members; energetic members, people who can take this foundation and move it forward.
“We would like for people to come out and see what we’re about, join us as we try to serve the children of Clarion County, which translates into serving families. It’s mostly time [volunteering]. You’re doing something in conjunction with other people in America, as well as internationally.”
Sanders Dede, chairperson of the 100th anniversary committee, has been a Kiwanis member since 1997, joining when she moved to Clarion from Houston to work at the university.
In addition to helping provide for the children of Clarion County, Mary Wilson, another former two-time chapter president, discussed the relationships formed among club members.
“It’s a great way to meet people in the community, get new friends. As you’re working with people, you’re getting to know them; they do become part of your circle. It’s a family. We not only support the community, we support each other,” Wilson relayed. “As we grow the club, that opens up opportunities to do other projects that we can’t do now because we don’t have the people power.”
Wilson has additionally functioned as vice president and lieutenant governor for the district twice. She and her husband joined the Clarion chapter in 1987 after a friend invited them to a meeting.
Kiwanis membership is open to anybody in Clarion County, with interested individuals simply having to attend a meeting or contact a current club member to join.
Meetings are the first and third Monday of each month at the First United Methodist Church on Wood Street in Clarion.
The club can be contacted through its Facebook page, “Kiwanis Club of Clarion.” Individuals can also email Rhode at mprhode@yahoo.com or Sanders Dede at bsdede48@gmail.com.