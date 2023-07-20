CLARION – Clarion Free Library had been without a full-time executive director since October 2022, a member of the staff serving in an interim capacity the past eight months during the search for a new steward.
That search recently concluded, with Rebecca Aharrah taking the helm on June 19.
Aharrah didn’t initially set out to become a librarian; her interest in following that career-path piqued while earning a history degree with a minor in secondary education at Westminster College.
“I originally thought I wanted to be a history teacher, but when I was in college I worked at the library. Before that, it never occurred to me to be a librarian. I had a history professor and she encouraged us to think about all the different things you can do with a history degree, and one of those was to be a librarian,” reported Aharrah.
The decision to become a librarian was solidified during her student teaching experience, Aharrah said.
“My favorite part of student teaching was when the students were working on a history report and they had to go and do research in the library. I loved helping the kids find the information they needed for the project. That got me thinking, that’s where I needed to be.”
Having decided to change course, Aharrah earned a graduate degree in library science from Clarion University.
Aharrah’s first job in her new profession was at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon, serving as the adult service coordinator and reference librarian. After three years, she moved and began working at DuBois Public Library, first as the circulation assistant and then becoming the children’s librarian. She comes to Clarion after six years at DuBois.
“I was ready for a new challenge [becoming library director]. I loved being a children’s librarian, but I was ready to expand my professional knowledge,” Aharrah relayed.
“I think it’s an asset,” Aharrah said of her varied library experience. “I know what goes into running a library. I know what’s required to run a children’s department, to do a reference program, or even catalog. I think having a director that knows all those little details about running the library can only help. It also helps support the staff so that they can make as positive of an impact on the community as possible.”
Unlike large libraries, where the director is solely an administrator confined to an office, a smaller institution requires a more “hands-on” approach.
Aharrah relishes this aspect of her position at Clarion Free Library.
“I love the fact that I get to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the library, I’m not sitting in my office all day,” she said. “There are times I have to [work in her office], but I love the fact that I get to be out on the floor — talking to patrons, working with my staff. I’m not removed from what’s actually happening in the library.”
Though excited to be executive director, Aharrah recognizes it comes with challenges — specifically pointing to funding and keeping technologically current.
“Funding is always an issue; you always have to prove your worth for the funding that you get. I think that’s been a challenge in the last few years,” Aharrah said. “I think that’s something that is going to become a big focus, making sure that we can get the funding for the library and make this as good of a place for the community [as we can].”
She continued, “Staying on top of technology is always a big thing, you run the risk of falling behind with how quickly it changes today. Staying on top of all those developments can be a bit of a challenge.”
In addition to addressing what she foresees as challenges, Aharrah also has goals, primarily increasing patron numbers and developing more adult programming.
“I hope to see a lot more foot traffic in the library, a lot more people coming in using the library, more full tables during the day — people sitting here reading, working on the computers. I’d like to make this an area for people to come and work on things,” she contributed.
“I hope to have more programming to pull in more adults to the library, make it more active. I have some adult programs planned starting in the fall, technology programs and workshops.”
Above all, Aharrah wants the community to know everybody is welcome in the library.
“We’re here and our doors are open to everybody, even if somebody just needs to come in and sit down for a few minutes,” relayed Aharrah. “The library is for everybody; we want to serve our community and everybody in it.”