STRATTANVILLE – Officials at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School have released the names of the students who earned a place on the principal’s list and the honor roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.
GRADE ONE
Principal’s List
Karle Boddorf, Bryce Clinger, Ariana Engelhardt, Rebecca Grant, Nuvelle Henry, Alivia Latshaw, Robert Legrand, Brock McClain, Addison Myers and Harper Theiss.
Honor Roll
Sawyer Adams, Jayden Bartley, Kensley Downs, Lyla Dumm, Lily Eggleton, Ian Gatesman, Audrey Grant, Alex Hunsberger, Lila Huwar, Elise Irwin, Scarlett Jones, Adam Lambing and Zoey Lee.
McKenzie McCoy, Peyton McLaughlin, Colton Patterson, Emilia Smith, IcyAnn Switner, Ronin White, Gemma Whitten and Gabe Work.
GRADE TWO
Principal’s List
Autumn Allison, Sadie Boozer, Cecelia Hughes, Lily Kinney, Jude Schmader and Brett Widmer.
Honor Roll
Jackson Baka, Deron Bartley, Austyn Brickner, Brendan Clinger, Peyton Coon, Bracken Eshbaugh, Abby Goodman, Hank Huwar, Hayden Jones, Colin Lewis, Scarlett Mast and Callan McCarthy.
Brayden Meterko, Mason O’Brien, Giavonna Patton, Morgan Powell, Austin Rowan, Whitney Shofestull, Emma Torrell and Azalya West.
GRADE THREE
Principal’s List
Dillan Daugherty, Ethan Irwin, Brady Jewell, Olive Keighley and Sutton Shoup.
Honor Roll
Lucas Alderton, Ryver Boyd, Sawyer Bunch, Ian Carpenzano, Jason Ciprich, Dudley Eshbaugh, Lillian Goodbred, Carter Hagen, Connor Hepfl, Caden Kahle, Ava Lee, Anna Murray and Ashlin Painter.
Jocelyn Parkinson, Connor Rupp, Stephanie Simpson, Sophia Smathers, Adalyn Smith and Lamora Walton.
GRADE FOUR
Principal’s List
Addison Aaron, Caitlin Aaron, Brady Clinger, Mya Coradi, Mayson Detrick, Bella Eggleton, Lauren Emings, Addison Lechner, Brianna Mogus, Jacob Reinsel and Rosalynn Wagner.
Honor Roll
Isaac Dotterer, Avery Fenstermaker, Brylee Glenn, Lucian Goodbred, Adalyn Kavanaugh, Daniel Kocher, Joe Lanbing, Ryder Lehrian, Tanner Love, Brody McClain, Alex McGinley and Liam Moore.
Isabella Patton, Lucas Rominski, Izzy Smith, Mason Stratton and Landon Theiss.
GRADE FIVE
Principal’s List
Lydie Aaron, Bailey Beinhauer, Tegan Esiso, Cole Kinney, Samantha Lewis, Hannah Love and Brooke Meals.
Honor Roll
Andie Allison, Tate Allison, Brooke Bell, Adalynn Ciprich, Evan Eshbaugh, Brooks Fleming, Blake Hollis, Amelia Jewell, Danica Lander, Charlee McCarthy, Lily Murray and Lexi O’Brien.
Ayden Olsen, Parker Palmer, Josie Rankin, Bentlee Ransom and Ryan Standfest.
GRADE SIX
Principal’s List
Avery Bunch, Makayla Clinger, Taylor Coull, Kayden Fiscus, Arleigh Haggerty, Corinne Hepfl, Isaac Keighley, Caden Lewis, Rylee Lindenpitz, Isabella McClain, Brenna McNaughton, Lauren Meier, Jackson Mravintz, Caitlin Reinsel and Landon Rominski.
Honor Roll
Alexia Bartley, Brody Beggs, Natalie Birch, Jeliza Childs, Sophia Dunkle, Zoe Grace, Erin Himes, Isabella Hockenberry, Amy Jaehn, Casey Kemmer, Livia McGinley, Marissa McKinley, Jorja Parkinson, Regan Pavlock and Ryan Rinker.
This is not a complete list due to parent wishes of not having their child’s name published in the newspaper.