CLARION – Two new members were welcomed to the Clarion County Planning Commission at their June meeting, as the board gave preliminary approval to a gymnasium addition at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School.
Leonard Bashline and Howard Schmader were appointed by the Clarion County Commissioners to fill vacancies on the planning board.
Later in the meeting, the board granted preliminary approval for a land development application from the Clarion-Limestone School District.
“Clarion-Limestone School District is proposing to put a new 8,025-square-foot gymnasium/multipurpose edition onto the easterly side of the existing elementary school building,” said county engineer Kevin Reichard. “They’re going to be putting this mostly on an existing paved area, which is not really a parking lot and more of a delivery area. There are no marked parking spaces in this area or anything like that.”
There will be a total of 84 parking spaces, which will serve the entire elementary school location when this is all done.
Nathan Parker, president of the Clarion-Limestone School Board, attended the meeting and said completion is likely in March 2024.
“We were shooting for when the kids came back from Christmas break,” said Parker. “That’s what we were shooting for. But again, project delays, approvals, all that. Obviously, we’re not started yet, and we’ve lost three weeks of summer already.
“The good thing about the location of this new building is it is back from the main entrance and everything,” Parker continued. “So many of the drop-offs and everything for the kids interfere with the normal school operation. I’m concerned with the safety of the kids.”
Other Business
• The first item of the meeting was to approve a letter of support for Penn State’s application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a grant for technical assistance for commercial food and beverage facilities in disadvantaged communities. Board member Eugene Metcalf motioned for the $357,320 grant, noting the targeted area could include Clarion County.
• The commission took action on a subdivision request from Bradley and Sheila Schmader of Paint Township.
“The Schmaders are proposing to subdivide a 1.08-acre parcel from their existing parcel,”Reichard said. “This subdivision was approved earlier, but they made very minor, minimal changes to it, and that’s why they’re coming in for the re-approval.”
The commission also approved a modification application and primary and final approval for a minor subdivision application for this project.
“The Georges are proposing to subdivide a 6,400-square-foot parcel that has a 911 tower already located on it,” said Reichard. “They have agreed to actually sell the property and what they’re proposing to do with this subdivision.”
• Preliminary approval was granted to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department on a land development application.
“Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department is requesting approval of land development to construct a new 1,848-square-foot garage addition on the north side of their existing fire department building,” explained Reichard.
• Also, the Western Pennsylvania Water Company in Clarion Township received preliminary approval for a land development application.
“This project is proposed to add a 5,830-square-foot office garage building combination garage building,” said Reichard. “The main dimensions are 53 feet by 110 feet, and they’re going to do a new asphalt parking area and access drive, including 10 new regular parking spaces.”