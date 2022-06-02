STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone High School recently named its top students for the Class of 2022.
This year’s valedictorian is Ruby Smith, while this year’s salutatorian is Michael James Aaron.
Smith is the daughter of Julie Smith of New Bethlehem and Ron Smith.
During her time at C-L, Smith participated in junior high volleyball, and was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and Art Club in seventh and eighth grades.
In the senior high years, Smith was a member of the volleyball, track and field and soccer teams, and took part in Red Cross Club, National Honor Society and Science Olympiad. She also played club volleyball during her sophomore through senior years.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to major in Pre-Physician Assistant. She also plans to continue her volleyball career at Pitt Bradford.
Aaron is the son of Michael and Julie Aaron of Fairmount City.
In school, Aaron has participated in Junior Historians, Board Game Club and Academic Decathlon. He has been involved in Academic Decathlon since eighth grade. This year, he earned more than 60 medals, including the overall top-scorer at the regional competition. He has also earned many national medals.
Outside of school, Aaron has volunteered at Redbank Valley High School, the Clarion County Fair and Relay for Life.
This fall, Aaron will attend Gettysburg College as an Abraham Lincoln Scholar, majoring in history and minoring in public history. He plans to study abroad in Greece and work in a museum, historical site or as a historian.