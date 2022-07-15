STRATTANVILLE – The Clarion-Limestone Area School District recently voted in favor of eliminating the elementary guidance counselor position during a special board meeting last week, despite the outcry from many district parents.
The board voted 8-1 to remove the position. Interim Superintendent J.J. Johnson said the district will hire a behavioral specialist.
Johnson opened the meeting with some background about how the administration came up with the plan that would be presented to the board for voting. He cited budget deficits as a driving factor in the decision.
“We were trying to strike a balance while still maintaining the programs that we had, or have, and still being able to protect both our students and our staff, so we started looking at various proposals that would be available for us,” Johnson said.
He said the administration believes one of the most positive things is to place a behavior specialist at the elementary level. The administration created an “impact statement” explaining the situation to present to the board, which was the basis for the special meeting.
Johnson said since he is only a temporary superintendent, he had to listen “very attentively” to his administrative staff as they were the ones who would have to deal with future situations.
When the public comment portion of the meeting began a line of almost all those present at the meeting was formed to voice concerns regarding the decision that was to be made about the guidance counselor position.
The first to speak was current Elementary Guidance Counselor Erin Hockenberry. She gave an impassioned speech about the importance of her job and the many duties she fulfills in the school.
Hockenberry is a recently nominated school counselor for professional school counseling in Pennsylvania.
“I serve a building of almost 430 students. I want it to be formally known, that I was not a part of any of these discussions. I cannot, in this amount of time, tell you what I do in my role at the building. It is absolutely impossible, but I did provide each of you board members with a very lengthy email today and data showing you what I do,” Hockenberry said.
She said that eliminating the position would be “absolutely detrimental to not only C-L elementary but to the district as a whole.” She went on to list some of the important duties she completes on a daily basis, such as working with students who need extra assistance with life skills, social emotional learning, and career readiness.
Hockenberry has also worked with students involved in 43 crisis calls in which students were “unable to maintain themselves in a classroom setting.” She also spoke about the double-digit number of elementary level students who share self-harm and suicidal ideation statements she responded to this year.
“If you eliminate this position, who will be meeting those specific needs of the students?” Hockenberry asked the board.
She said a behavior specialist is not trained to deliver tiered intervention to all students, but she is trained on how to deal with behavior.
“I can give you what you need if you give me the time and support to do it,” she said.
She said every year the need for the services she can offer the students grows, which is reflected in the data she sent the board.
Following this, many parents took their turns sharing their support of keeping the position in the elementary school.
Many parents referenced the “ROX Program,” which is the Ruling Our Experiences program to teach young girls empowerment skills, that was started and advised by Hockenberry. This and the “Lunch Bunch” program were mentioned several times as having been beneficial to struggling students. More than just the programs, the parents focused on the specific attention Hockenberry provides to each of their children when needed, and how beneficial she is to the whole community.
Carrie Onuffer offered the unique perspective of a behavior consultant, saying that to expect someone of her profession to fill the void that would be left by Hockenberry was unrealistic. She has worked in the building for several years alongside Hockenberry and said the two positions are “night and day.”
“You can not expect somebody who is a behavior specialist or a behavior consultant to fill her shoes at all, it’s just so different. A behavioral specialist, we are very much cut and dry. I come in and I document behaviors. I observe, I don’t sit and have conversations with students, not because I don’t like to or I don’t want to, it’s because that’s not what a behavior consultant does,” Onuffer said. “I think it’s a worthwhile consideration to add a behavior specialist in the district, but you’re going to need both because we just don’t do the same things at all.”
Following the motion to remove the guidance counselor position, Board President Nathaniel Parker diverted to the administration, to give them a chance to voice any clarifications or concerns on the topic. None of the administration had anything to add to what Johnson said to open the meeting.
Parker clarified the board is not planning to contract a behavior specialist from the Intermediate Unit, but rather hire a behavioral specialist to be in-house.
One board member Gary Sproul voted against eliminating the position. He spoke out before the vote, saying he is an advocate for guidance counselors.
“I taught for 39 years, and I worked with two wonderful guidance counselors, and they were very helpful,’ Sproul said. “Mental health is an issue. I’ve done a lot of research and I know that guidance counselors also do help with the mandated reporting… and I see a need for a counselor, and… what we’ve gone through these last two years under COVID and some of this increase of mental health of our children, there is a need for counseling and group settings and stuff like that.”
He added that he thinks the district needs a guidance counselor and “even more than that.”
Board member Dave Eggleton said the board has to trust information brought to the board.
“Our administration came to us as a board and said ‘we feel this is the best way to go’ so as a board member I have to support the administration because I don’t know what the best way is,” Eggleton said.
In a roll call vote, Sproul was the only member to vote against eliminating the position.