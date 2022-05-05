STRATTANVILLE – Though most school systems can’t boast of having an internationally recognized artist as a member of their student body, the Clarion-Limestone School District can.
In March, Emma Zacherl, a C-L seventh-grader, was awarded first place in the 11-12 age group of the Space Foundation’s 12th International Student Art Contest. Emma’s drawing was chosen over 1,000 entries from 45 countries; the second and third place finishers coming from Uzbekistan and Bulgaria, respectively.
Emma’s efforts were rewarded with an art kit, ribbon, certificate and astronaut autograph. Additionally, her drawing is displayed on the Space Foundation’s website and at the organization’s headquarters and discovery center in Colorado Springs, Colo. It was also exhibited to a world-wide gathering of space professionals in early April at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado.
“It’s really kind of overwhelming,” said Emma of her accolade. “It’s really amazing. I’m just kind of speechless.”
Robin Zacherl, Emma’s mother, said: “You know, what are the odds? There were a lot of great submissions, there was a lot of great art. Somebody else could have just as easily won, looking at their art.”
Describing her drawing, which had to meet the contest’s theme of “Living, Working and Playing on the Moon,” Emma said, “I used watercolor and alcohol markers and pen and ink. One of the astronauts is working on something. I didn’t know how to depict playing, but I drew an astronaut driving a moon buggy in the background. For living, they’re growing stuff in a building.
“I did a lot of research to see what [astronauts] actually look like, the space vehicle, and the living space.”
C-L art teacher Kenda Zerbe was impressed. “I love it (the drawing), I think it’s great. The details are so good. She understands shading, she gets visual depth too.”
The open-ended nature of the theme also played into one of Emma’s strong suits.
“She is able to come up with concepts on her own. I might give students a prompt, maybe ‘spring,’ and Emma will come up with something totally unique,” reported Zerbe. “She’ll always come up with something totally her own. Some kids run from that, but she’s really good at it.”
According to Zacherl, her daughter demonstrated a gift for drawing and creating at a young age.
“Emma wrote early and she would draw pictures,” she said. “She’s been an amazing artist since she was little. It’s amazing to look at how much she’s grown in a couple years. She draws all the time. I have to tell her to stop and go do something else, that’s all she does.”
Emma, who also participates in cross country, volleyball and band at C-L, believes continued practice is the key to her improvement.
“I practice all the time, it’s how I got good. I just keep trying; looking at other people’s art and trying not to copy it, but trying to do something that would help my style,” she observed. “I keep practicing and trying new things. Right now my art style is a little bit more on the cartoony side, it wavers between realistic and cartoony. I’d like to be a lot more realistic. There’s still a lot more I could know that would help my style.”
Oil painting and becoming more proficient using a digital medium are on the horizon for Emma.
“She would like to try oil painting. Oil painting is a struggle,” Zacherl said. “She wants to try and work on that a little bit more this summer just to see if she can figure it out.
“She was actually doing a lot of digital art for a long time and then kind of left that for a while and started doing more drawing on paper. She’s really, really good at digital art as well.”
“Emma’s one of those great examples of someone who finds their passion and, when you find something you’re passionate about, works on it,” C-L High School principal Mel Aaron said. “To be her age and trying to work on different styles by looking at other people’s artwork, that all pieces together.
“If you have enough passion you can accomplish beyond what any of us can imagine. I hope that other students see that, I hope people in the community see that.”