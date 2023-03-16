STRATTANVILLE – The Clarion-Limestone Elementary School will begin its kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school with a parent/guardian meeting at at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at the elementary school. Parents may pick up registration packets at this meeting.
March 30 and March 31 are the dates for parents to bring their children to the school for registration. Each day is designated for a different township and borough. The morning hours are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the afternoon hours are 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for both days.
Thursday, March 30, is for students living in Clarion and Millcreek townships, and Strattanville Borough.
Friday, March 31, is for students living in Limestone and Union townships, and Corsica Borough.
Registration will also include first graders for the 2023-2024 school term who are not attending kindergarten classes this year.
To be eligible to enroll in kindergarten, a child must be five years of age prior to July 1. Parents must submit their child’s birth certificate document as proof of age and a utility bill to document proof of residency in the district.
Your child is required to have all immunizations completed and proof must be submitted during registration. The requirements for attendance in all grades are as follows:
- Four doses of DtaP (diptheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis –one dose on or after the fourth birthday).
- Four doses of IPV ( polio fourth dose on or after the fourth birthday and at least six months after previous dose given).
- Two doses of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella).
- Three doses of hepatitis B.
- Two doses of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine or evidence of immunity.
The only exemptions to the school laws for immunizations are medical reasons, religious beliefs or philosophical/strong moral or ethical conviction. Statements of exemption must be provided in writing. If your child is exempt from immunizations, he or she may be removed from school during an outbreak.