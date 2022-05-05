STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone High School will present “Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch,” by Eleanor and Ray Harder.
Performances will be held Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15. The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows, and at 1 p.m. for the Sunday show. Doors open 45 minutes prior to each showtime.
Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door.
A synopsis of the show: How does a girl in her mid-centuries keep her youth? It isn’t easy, especially when she has to wear the dark, dusty, ill-fitting clothes of her trade. Despite this, Annabelle Broom does what she can to keep up with the fashion. She tints her hair with berries, ties pink ribbons on her broomstick, uses lizard-liver lotion on her skin, and reads “Harpie’s Bazaar” magazine regularly. Since all these interests dismay her sister witches, Mabel, the president of the Witches’ Union, gives Annabelle an assignment to test her devotion. Annabelle is to frighten two lost children. Instead, she is charmed by the children and decides to take them home since it’s much too damp in the forest for them. The girls at headquarters are mighty upset by this turn of events and plan to boil the three in castor oil. Now of course, witches don’t exist if you don’t believe in them, and the children don’t believe in Annabelle’s sisters. This takes care of the girls of the International Sisterhood of Witches. But Annabelle, who did a good deed by leading the children safely home, gets her pink dress and becomes a most bewitching witch, indeed.