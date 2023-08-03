PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh-based band Flashpoint Run evokes an indie/pop/rock sound, with synthesizers used to give their songs an eclectic taste of other genres.
Seth McClaine, a self-taught musician from Clarion and founding member of the band, brings his guitar and keyboard talents to the mix — as can be heard on Flashpoint Run’s second full-length album of original music, “Months of Wild,” released in May.
“I’ve always had a guitar, but I really started teaching myself to play it correctly when I was in junior high. I just kind of picked up keyboards along the way,” said McClaine, a 2000 graduate of Clarion Area High School.
He continued, discussing his musical beginnings, “My parents encouraged me in anything artistic. I’m also a painter, anything creative. Plus being in a college town [Clarion], I got a lot more musical influences from just being around that. Growing up, my friends and I, we listened to quite a few genres.”
Though McClaine tried to form bands in the Clarion-area, he found doing so somewhat difficult because of the small population and limited means of connectivity available in the early 2000s.
Things started to take shape for him musically after he moved to Pittsburgh following graduation from Clarion University with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. His time in the city, where he initially worked at the Warhol and Frick museums, and use of social media ultimately led to the formation of Flashpoint Run during July 2017.
“We got together by Craigslist [an online classified ad service]. I got together with Brian Bastos [founding member and former lead guitarist], he’s on both our albums, who moved to Florida in February. He and I found each other first, and then we found everybody else. We went by another name for about a year. We originally had a female lead singer and now we have a male lead singer,” reported McClaine.
In addition to McClaine, current members of Flashpoint Run include lead singer Danny Rossi from Long Island, N.Y.; lead guitarist Jared Humphry and drummer Brice Taylor, both Michigan natives; and Maryland’s Ian Arnold on bass.
McClaine’s wife, Cara, also performs with the band and sings on the new album, most prominently on a track by her husband called “My Love.”
The band’s first album, “Worlds on Fire” — a 10-song compilation of original music — was released in October 2019 and recorded at Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering studio in Pittsburgh.
Flashpoint Runs’ current album came about in a bit different manner.
Explained McClaine, “With COVID and everything, we hadn’t really been performing that much. We wrote a bunch of songs during that time; we all came up with our own things and we brought those to each other and just built upon the songs.
“We actually recorded all of this album [“Months of Wild”] at the drummer’s [Brice Taylor’s] house. He has like a miniature recording studio — a sound dampening room and music software. He also mastered everything.”
The band mainly plays venues around the Pittsburgh-area, though McClaine would like to eventually tour regionally throughout New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Consistent with that objective, McClaine wants to see his band and himself continue developing.
“I want to try to grow our band as much as possible. I want to see about possible record labels and promotors. We’ve recently had the new member come in, we’ve been getting that together — trying to get ready for a few shows, wanting to start working on a new album.
“My biggest passion with the band is writing music. I love writing music, so I want to always do that at some capacity. Even if it’s potentially writing for other artists, I want to continue to write for our band.”
One obstacle to potentially touring more extensively are the constraints imposed by working other jobs. Like his bandmates, music is a sideline for McClaine — in his case, he works as a patient account representative for a healthcare company.
“I guess a drawback would be everyone finding time to practice together. Everyone has such busy lives, even to find days when we can all agree to perform. If there’s a show that comes up, some of us might not be able to do it. That’s probably the hardest,” he conveyed.
Another obstacle, typical of collective endeavors, can be getting all band members to agree musically.
“Usually we agree on our creative directions, but sometimes it can be kind of hard getting everybody to focus on, agree on the direction of the songs. It can [take time] to create a song and record everything.”
Through it all, McClaine views being a member of the band as a positive — the benefits more than outweighing any obstacle.
He relayed, “It’s a great creative outlet. It’s following my passion, something that I really love to do. The social aspects [are a benefit] as well; it’s great to be with friends and creating music.”
Both of Flashpoint Runs albums can be found on Apple, Spotify, bandcamp, and most other streaming platforms.