CLARION – Tabassam “Tabby” Shah of Clarion always knew she wanted to write. As it turns out, Shah’s written voice has most profoundly taken the form of poetry — a mode of expression she began dabbling with during adolescence.
“I’ve been writing [poetry] since [I was] a teen, your typical teenage angst and trying to make sense of this world and carve out a niche in the world,” Shah said.
The experience of being raised in the Appalachians of upstate South Carolina by parents who immigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s influenced Shah’s poetry then and informs it now.
“There’s something distinctive about the landscape down there. The soil is something that people who live there are so tied to. There’s a lot of history down there tied to the land. It doesn’t leave you, the orange soil, the clay; it stains everything, your mind,” Shah observed.
She continued, discussing influential experiences, “I was aware early on that I was different. People knew I was different, but nobody really knew in what way because I’m pretty fair [skinned]. As a teenager it was very troublesome, I couldn’t make sense of it and I concentrated on the notion of difference.
“As I matured, grew older and lived in many other places and went to college and went abroad, I started to identify that the struggles people go through are similar; wherever you may live, whatever your skin color is. Those are the themes [of my poetry], of the similarity and struggle. I use the medium of poetry as a way to engage with the racism in the world. It’s kind of helped me break it down and cope with it and process it.”
As to her current relationship with poetry, Shah says, “I see it as an art form of the mind. Poetry is the lens through which I look at the everyday or even extraordinary experiences of life. It’s how I try to make sense of them.
“I also honor the people that I’ve met in these wonderful landscapes that I’ve lived in. A lot of themes are nature-based. I enjoy getting a look at the interaction between people and the land that they live in.”
These concepts, as well as the sometimes mythical and mystical, are among those explored in Shah’s first collection of poetry, “Red & Crescent Moons,” published this past winter by TWJ Cooperative Publishing in Brookville.
Shah explained how the book came to be, “Every year, the Watershed Journal Literary Group has a call out for longform publishing. They accept manuscripts and they can be any genre; poetry, fiction, memoirs, nonfiction. This [2022] was their third year of call outs for manuscripts and I was awarded [the manuscript was accepted for publication].
“I was very happy and fortunate that they chose my manuscript for publication. I felt blessed, we have a wonderful regional community of artists and writers. They [The Watershed Journal] are doing a great service to local writers, getting their work out there.”
Since “Red & Crescent Moons” publication, Shah has been invited to read her poetry locally in Clarion, Brookville, Franklin and Indiana, as well as more regionally, such as at the City of Asylum’s jazz poetry series in Pittsburgh during May. She has also read her work in eastern Pennsylvania at locations including Reading and Kutztown.
Because of her academic training, Shah initially thought her writing might be more focused on some aspect of history. Shah appreciates the greater reach writing poetry has provided as compared to what it would have been if she had stuck to history.
“With history, you’re writing for a specific kind of audience, especially at the graduate level where you’re typically writing to just a few people. I would be getting [a] one-on-one kind of interaction and feedback [with history]. I realized that was not the way I wanted things to go. I felt my voice was disappearing in that process,” she commented.
“With poetry, I have more people to share [my writing] with and learn from. I feel like I’m interacting with more people. The voice is what makes poetry appealing to me, I’m not writing for only a select group of people.”
As to what she hopes readers will get out of the poems in “Red & Crescent Moons” Shah said, “I’d like [readers] to engage how they see fit. Don’t struggle with what one or two messages might be, the intended implication of the poems from the writer’s perspective. Get out of it what you get out of it, be moved by it the way you are moved by it.
“Enjoy where the poems take you, sit with the words in those poems. That would be the takeaway, get out of it the meaning you seek and not what the intention was.”
“Red & Crescent Moons” can be purchased locally at Watershed Books in Brookville and via Amazon.