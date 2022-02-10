CLARION – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International is accepting applications for $5,000 worth of scholarships through March 31. In addition, the organization will select a Clarion County Career Center student for a $1,000 award.
Rotary scholarships include:
• Three $1,000 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism.
• One $1,000 Orville H. Lerch 4-H Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates shall be Clarion County 4-H members for a minimum of three years.
• One $1,000 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates must also have been accepted to Clarion University.
• One $1,000 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2022.
For more information and applications, contact a high school guidance counselor or visit www.clarionrotary.com.