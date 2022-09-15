CLARION – Clarion businessman Theron Miles was unanimously selected Tuesday night to fill a vacancy on the Clarion Area School Board.
Miles will complete the remaining term of Sara Robertson, who recently resigned.
“I’m interested in positive change within our community, and any chance I have to donate, volunteer or offer any experience, I take advantage of,” Miles said. “I feel this is a good fit.”
A graduate of both Clarion Area High School and Clarion University, Miles is a member of the Clarion Blueprint Communities.
Theron, along with brothers Ryan and Curtis, are owner-operators of Miles Brothers LLC and Terra Works Inc.
The companies are heavily involved with environmental land reclamation of brown fields such as the former Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion. Miles Brothers purchased the land to form Glassworks Business Park, The Glassworks project, along Grand Avenue, consisting of a 28.5-acre brownfield site. The project will lead to seven building pads ready for development. Those sites will be used for office, warehouse or light industrial use, and work has already started for utilities, lighting, and water and sewer infrastructure.
Theron entered the industry as a laborer for his father’s company in the late 1990s. He worked through high school and college as a laborer where he gained a wealth of knowledge in the classroom and in the field.
Voting for the appointment of Miles were Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick and Zachary Shekell.
Other Business
• The board approved hiring of Ashley Burdic as a full-time custodian.
• The following resignations were approved: Juliet Chivavaro, Preston Shumaker and Kathleen Trout from paraprofessional positions; Diane Dubensky from the cafeteria; and Addison Hockins as Science Olympiad advisor.
• Approval was given to dispose of surplus items, including band risers and baseball uniforms. The jerseys were last worn in 2017 for the PIAA State Championship.
Clarion was the runner-up in the contest.
