CLARION AREA SCHOOL BOARD President Hugh Henry (left) welcomes Theron Miles to the board.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

CLARION – Clarion businessman Theron Miles was unanimously selected Tuesday night to fill a vacancy on the Clarion Area School Board.

Miles will complete the remaining term of Sara Robertson, who recently resigned.

