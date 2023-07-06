CLARION – Clarion’s Summer Fest continues this weekend, with activities in downtown Clarion and around the Clarion area.
A brewery crawl card can be picked up at Clarion River Brewing Co., Lost in the Wilds and Mechanistic through Aug. 31. Stamps can be collected during the brewery crawl on Friday, July 7, as live music and food is offered at Mechanistic Brewery from 5 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, July 8, 20-plus pop-up shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Clarion.
Walking tacos will be available starting at 11 a.m., and a dance company performance at the same time. The KidZone will return to the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Charlie the Magician. There will be balloon animals, games and free ice pops for the kids. They can also tie-dye a bandana, play cornhole and enjoy cotton candy. There is a children’s scavenger hunt that will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Afterwards, the whole family can treat themselves to live music from Samantha Sears (opening from 3 to 5 p.m.) and Chuck Darwin and The Knuckle Draggers (5 to 8 p.m.) at Sixth and Main. Some seating is available; but people are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Clarion Summer Fest is sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors, with this month’s events being sponsored in part by: The Local, Destination Clarion Downtown, Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Johnny on the Spot, Michael Patton, Clarion Center for the Arts, Hope Rising, Centre Pointe of Clarion and Clarion County Special Olympics.