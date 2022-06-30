CLARION – Clarion Summer Fest will host “Celebrate Hometown,” its second weekend festival event July 1-3.
Crowds can expect an Open Mic Night, brewery concerts and events, pop-up shops with local food vendors, and a first-ever “Hometown Scavenger Hunt for Kids” on Saturday.
Clarion Main Street businesses will host 15-plus Pop-Up Shops from 10 to 5 p.m., featuring smoothies, fresh bouquets of flowers, handmade mugs, one-of-a-kind jewelry and art, and more, all from local makers.
The “Hometown Scavenger Hunt for Kids” involves taking cell phone photos around town, posted on Facebook, and the child with the most “likes” will receive a gift package including a silver dollar Buffalo coin, compliments of Destination Clarion Downtown. Free ice cream cones from Dan Smith’s Candies will be given to the first 50 participants, sponsored by Patton Financial Advising. Instructions will be available at the Clarion Summer Fest tent between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., located by FL Crooks.
Open Mic Night begins at 5 p.m. on July 2, hosted by Samantha Sears, during which local singers can showcase their talent. Those interested in performing should contact C-93 Radio at c93clarion@gmail.com to sign-up.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry will host its annual “I LOVE Clarion” festivities Sunday, July 3 at the Clarion Mall. Special events begin at 4 p.m., concluding with fireworks around 9:45 p.m.
All three of Clarion’s local craft breweries — Mechanistic, Lost in the Wilds and Clarion River Brewing — will host a brewery crawl and special events to celebrate the festival, featuring special food, live music and a brewery crawl discount card for special activities and giveaways.
The full schedule includes:
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
• Concert — 6 to 9 p.m.at Lost in the Wilds. Featuring music by JB Unplugged, with food from Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant.
• Brewery Crawl — At Clarion River Brewing, Mechanistic Brewing and Lost in the Wilds. Pick up coupon card with free gift at each brewery.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
• Pop-Up Shops — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Main Street, Clarion.
• Summer Fest Kids Photo Scavenger Hunt — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting at the Summer Fest Tent on Main Street.
• Open Mic Concert — 5 to 9 p.m., at Sixth and Main Streets, Clarion.
• Beer Event — 5 to 9 p.m. at Clarion River Brewery.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
• I LOVE Clarion Fireworks — Activities start at 4 p.m. at the Clarion Mall, featuring food, children’s activities and more. Military Colors will be presented at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by the Wrangler Band at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.