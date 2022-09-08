CLARION – When Miles Brothers LLC first purchased the 63.9-acre former 76 Truckstop in August 2020, their goal was to remediate environmental concerns and make the property attractive for future economic development.
Located in Clarion Township on Route 322 near Exit 70 of Interstate 80, the truckstop’s previous owner declared bankruptcy in 2007 and was off the tax rolls.
Because of delinquent taxes on the property, the former business was listed in the county’s judicial tax sale in 2020, with a minimum bid of $1,300. Miles Brothers was the high bidder at $60,000 to purchase the property.
“The brownfield site will be remediated for future development to transform the crossroads of Route 322 and I-80,” said Theron Miles at the time of the sale. “This is a remarkable opportunity to invest in the future of Clarion; we’re excited to be involved and look forward to the growth and prosperity this will bring to our community.”
Environmental conditions from the abandoned truck stop were suspected, but the independent Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) received a $37,344 Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) grant for a two-phase environmental study on the property. The truck stop provided fueling and repair services and operations dating back to the 1970s.
Miles was contacted last week on the status of the property and he said they no longer own the property.
“At this point, we’re no longer involved with that property,” said Miles. “We set out to make it a sellable piece of property. When we purchased it, it was not sellable because of environmental concerns. With our work, it is now considered a clean property and safe for selling without liability. All the environmental issues were resolved.
“We knew we could do it and we accomplished it. So we’re happy.”
Miles would not reveal the name of the purchaser, but Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer reported a sale for at least a portion of the property was recorded on April 29, 2022, with UK Strattanville Holding LLC paying $1.2 million.
University Korner is a growing family-owned chain of gas stations and convenience stores in Western Pennsylvania.