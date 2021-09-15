CLARION – The 2021-2022 Clarion University Theatre season will open Sept. 22 with “Laughing Wild,” a comedy by Christopher Durang.
Two strangers trying to deal with the complexities of life in the city are brought together during a traumatic moment in a supermarket. They attempt to come to terms with faith, nuclear proliferation, world peace and tuna fish in this unusual hilarious play by who The New Yorker describes as “one of the funniest men in the world.”
Shelby Hostetler, a senior theatre and education major from Summerhill, and D’Andre Thompson, a sophomore theatre major from Toronto, Ohio, are playing the two tour-de-force roles. Caitlin Morgan, a senior stage management major from Millheim, serves as production stage manager.
The production will run Sept. 22-25 with shows at 8 p.m. and Sept. 26 with a 2 p.m. matinee performance, all in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre.
Tickets are available at www.clarionuniversitytickets.com or by calling (814) 393-2787 prior to the day of the performance. Audiences are reminded that masks are required in all Clarion University buildings.
Durang is known for an off-beat and sarcastic sense of humor. This play is not recommended for younger audiences.