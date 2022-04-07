CLARION – Clarion University Theatre’a production of “Exit the King” opened this week and continues through April 10 in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre.
“Exit the King” takes place on King Berenger’s dying day, and, not coincidentally, the last day of the universe. The older queen, Marguerite, and the doctor tell the king that everything is falling apart — from the walls of the palace to the workings of the solar system — and that he is dying. The younger queen, Marie, exhorts him to live in the moment and not give in to death. King Berenger does not want to die, but his commands to restore order go unheeded. In the end, he concedes that he is dying, and he fades into the mist. The play shows that the human desire to live, and, by extension, to control our universe, is pointless in the end.
The cast includes: D’Andre Thompson, Toronto, Ohio, as the guard; Nickolas Norrod, Warren, as King Berenger I; Lindsay Victoria Smelcer, Bensalem, as Juliette; Shelby Hostetler, Salix, as Queen Marguerite; Jenna Joseph, Pittsburgh, as Queen Marie; and Adanna Maltony, Washington, as the doctor.
Understudies are Kyla Alker, DuBois, Juliette and Queen Marie; Seth A. Hartwell, Mercer, King Berenger I; Carly Over, New Bethlehem, Queen Marguerite; and Caleb Thompson, Shippenville, the guard and the doctor.
The production team includes: A.J. Howard, Venus, graphic design; Caitlin Morgan, Millheim, production stage manager and makeup design; Tylar Nardei, Hopewell, sound design; Sam Santangelo, Lansdale, lighting design; Katya Sosnowski, Beaver Falls, assistant director; Sarah Tychinski, Selinsgrove, property design; and Erika Waldron, Glenshaw, assistant stage manager and assistant sound designer.
Theater faculty involved are Dr. Nic Barilar, director; Edward J. Powers, scenic design; and Julie Findlan-Powell, costumes and makeup design.
Shows are at 8 p.m. April 7-9 and 2 p.m. April 10. For tickets, visit www.clarionuniversitytickets.com.