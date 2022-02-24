CLARION – A 37-year-old Clarion woman is facing charges after she was accused of forging signatures on a check belonging to a non-profit organization, for which she served as vice president, and attempting to cash it at a Clarion bank on Feb. 7.
Stephanie Ann Seidle was charged with two counts of forgery and one count of theft by deception.
According to court documents, on Feb. 9, the Clarion Borough Police Department was assigned to investigate a report of forgery and attempted theft. Officers spoke with the victim, the president of the non-profit organization, who alleged that Seidle had taken one of the organization’s checks, wrote it out to herself for more than $2,800 and attempted to cash it at a local bank.
The victim reportedly explained that she and another victim are the only ones permitted to sign checks from the non-profit and that each check requires two signatures.
The check presented to the bank by Seidle allegedly had both signatures, but the organization president said that she didn’t authorize anyone else to sign her name. Reports state that a bank employee advised the victim that Seidle had attempted to cash the check, but the transaction was denied because the check was made out to Seidle and the signatures didn’t look correct.
The victim reportedly told police that she reached out to Seidle, who explained that her dog had been hit by a car and she needed money to pay the vet bills. Seidle allegedly told the victim that she didn’t know what else to do.
On Feb. 10, officers spoke with two bank employees, according to reports. One employee explained that she saw Seidle come through the drive-thru sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 7. The employee also said that when she was told that the bank could not cash the check, Seidle responded, “OK,” and left.
The second employee, who was working the drive-thru at the time, said she could also positively identify Seidle as the person who brought the check to the bank, reports state.
Police said the bank employees provided the non-profit’s check, which was made payable to Stephanie Seidle, VP, in the amount of $2,822.85 and dated Feb. 7. The signature line of the check contained the names of the two victims, and the memo portion displayed the name of the veterinarian’s office and three invoice numbers. On the back of the check also contained a signature, with only “Steph” readable.
According to reports, the office manager at the veterinarian’s office pulled Seidle’s account, confirming that Seidle had not been in their office since Aug. 7, 2021. The office manager explained Seidle had only ever been in the office for cats she adopted and that the accounts were paid with vouchers from other agencies. Furthermore, the manager said the invoice numbers referenced on the check were related to three separate clients, none of which had anything to do with Seidle.
During a phone interview on Feb. 14, the second victim also reportedly told police that she had never given Seidle or anyone else permission to sign her name on the check.
When the second victim spoke to Seidle about the incident, Seidle allegedly told her that she was having financial troubles and thought that they were allowed to use the money in the account.
Seidle was arraigned on Feb. 16 before District Judge Duane L. Quinn, and is currently free on $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.