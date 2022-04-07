HARRISBURG – With minimal new COVID-19 cases and no new virus-related deaths to report in the past week, Clarion County proved more fortunate than its neighbors, with new deaths reported in Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler and Venango counties.
Over the last seven days, only eight new coronavirus infections were reported in Clarion County, raising the county’s pandemic total to 8,224. The number of deaths attributed to the virus held steady at 203.
One Armstrong County resident died from COVID-19 in the past week, increasing the county’s death total to 341. The number of cases in the county rose from 15,226 to 15,241 in the same time span.
Jefferson County lost two residents in the last week to COVID. The county has now experienced 230 deaths during the pandemic. Cases in the county increased from 8,983 to 9,002 in the preceding week.
Butler County also reported two COVID-19 deaths in the past week, with 729 total deaths now tallied during the pandemic. The county’s caseload also increased from 44,353 to 44,403.
In Venango County, one new death was reported, adding to the county’s death toll which now stands at 237. The number of coronavirus cases in the county increased from 11,230 to 11,235.
Forest County’s numbers remained unchanged for both cases and deaths in the past week. The county has seen 2,239 cases since the pandemic began, and has lost 35 residents.
Across the state, 110 new COVID deaths were recorded last week, raising the state’s death totals to 44,348.
The number of new cases in Pennsylvania rose by 3,605, to 2,308,036, as the number of probable cases increased by 1,213 to 476,451.