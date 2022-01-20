CLARION – Clarion Borough’s new mayor, Jennifer Fulmer Vinson, has been involved with the Clarion community, where she went to high school and college, since returning to town in 2004.
For the past 15 years, she’s been a Girl Scout leader. She became involved with an earlier iteration of what became Destination Clarion Downtown, a group highlighting borough businesses, upon opening a combined antique and used book store with her parents in 2006. Fulmer Vinson has long advocated publicly for the preservation and restoration of historic buildings in the borough, extensively renovating her residence and then place of business, a vacant fraternity house. Last fall she initiated the formation of Welcome Home Clarion, a group whose purpose will be introducing newcomers to the community.
With her interest in the Clarion community and its well-being, holding public office seemed only natural. She previously ran unsuccessfully for borough council and, in 2017, tax collector. On March 16, 2021 Fulmer Vinson announced her intent to run for mayor using the slogan “Community Counts,” subsequently winning November’s election to replace Brett Whitling, who chose to step down after his one term.
“I’ve run for a couple things in the past, but this is the one I was just so hopeful for,” Fulmer Vinson said of the mayoral post. “When I ran, everybody was supportive but told me ‘You know, the mayor doesn’t have any power.’ I’m not looking for power, I’m looking to try and help.
“There’s different ways of having power. I have the power of listening and trying to help. Getting conversations going and being a representative for the community was important to me. I’m trying to be the voice of the borough, of the community, of what people are looking for and what they would like to see happen.”
This desire to listen and give voice to the borough citizenry was on display during Fulmer Vinson’s campaign, when she hosted Meet Me on Main gatherings.
“I’d just hang-out at one of the tables on Main Street and if anybody wanted to stop and talk, to ask me questions, they could. I just want to be approachable,” she explained. “I might not do Meet Me on Main [as mayor], but I still want people to know they can come and talk to me, ask me questions. I won’t always have answers or the ability to make the change they would like to see, but I care and I want to hear what the issues are.”
Fulmer Vinson’s initial borough council meeting as mayor was earlier this month on Jan. 3. Discussing her role at council, she commented, “A borough mayor does not have a magic wand. You can’t just go in and say ‘I know what I want the council to do. I want the council to do that.’ That’s not how it works. The council is the governing body of the borough. The most I could ever be is a tie breaking vote on something.”
“What I’ve seen of the council the last several years is that they all work together pretty well,” she continued. “I’m still learning. I’ve been to a lot of borough meetings [as a citizen]; there’s a lot of things I’ve watched over the years. But it’s different to see from the other side, have more information. I’m sure I’m going to be learning more.”
At that January meeting, Fulmer Vinson took her first official action in office, declaring Jan. 3 through Jan. 10 as Noreen Shirey Week in Clarion. Shirey has been largely responsible for bringing to the Clarion County community the Wreaths Across America movement, which recognizes fallen service members each December.
Fulmer Vinson reported, “I have known Noreen for years and followed her efforts for Wreaths Across America since she began her efforts to bring it to Clarion County. Once I was elected mayor, I asked [the council] if Noreen had been recognized by the borough yet for her efforts. When I found out she hadn’t, I asked what I needed to do to present her with well-deserved recognition. I was so happy to surprise her with the proclamation.”
Despite Fulmer Vinson’s positivity, she recognizes there are challenges.
“It’s letting people feel hopeful,” she said. “It’s been a tough couple of years and there are some divides because of COVID and so on. I think everybody’s kind of exhausted from it all. That doesn’t have to do with the borough specifically, but I think it makes things a little bit harder.”
As to the borough specifically, Fulmer Vinson said, “You just have to go on social media to see all the negative: ‘We don’t have this, we don’t have that.’ There are limits; the borough is locked in in its size, we don’t have a way to expand.
“I know there are things to be disappointed about, but if we keep letting it drag us down, we’re not going to go anywhere,” she said. “We’re going to have a hard time convincing other people ‘Hey, we’re a great place to come and open up your business.’ We need to highlight the positive, get more of that kind of energy to promote our area in a positive light and draw in more small businesses.”
Fulmer Vinson practices what she preaches, exuding a positive attitude about where Clarion is, where it can go, and her potential role in taking it there.
“Clarion is a wonderful community that’s seen its share of ups and downs. But I really believe we are on our way up again; with some of the local businesses that are coming into the area. Not necessarily to the borough, but in the area, which will bring people downtown to the restaurants and shops,” offered Fulmer Vinson.
“I am honored to be the mayor. I don’t take it lightly. There’s going to be a lot I’m going to enjoy about it. I’m excited to see what we can do in the next few years.”