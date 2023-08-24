SLIGO – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has named Ariel Venesky as director of admissions and marketing.
Venesky received her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies at Clarion University in 2010. In 2014, she obtained her master’s degree in healthcare management at Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs.
The role of director of admissions and marketing is responsible for identifying, developing and maintaining referral relationships, and is responsible for all aspects of the internal admission process. Venesky is also heavily involved in the community programs and activities to market Clarview’s services.
“I truly love the team at Clarview and can say without hesitation that we work together to put the residents first,” Venesky said. “I am excited about serving as the director of admissions and marketing at Clarview for many reasons, but most notably because I enjoy meeting new people and helping them in their greatest time of need.”
Since 2015, Venesky has several years of experience working in healthcare facilities serving as either director of admissions or executive director. She also worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health as a COVID-19 case investigator.
“Clarview has had an excellent team who have been providing quality care for our residents,” said Beverly Burkett, administrator for Clarview. “Ariel’s enthusiasm and energy is contagious.”
Venesky resides in East Brady with her fiancé and three children. In her spare time, she enjoys serving as the vice president of the Karns City girls’ elementary basketball, as well as helping out as a coach.