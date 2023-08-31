SLIGO – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently announced that Stephanie Ginnery has been promoted to the position of director of nursing.
Ginnery has been a team member at Clarview for many years. She began her career as a certified nurse’s aide while in high school, and attended Clarion County Career Center’s Practical Nurse Program where she obtained her LPN, and began her nursing career at Clarview as an LPN charge nurse in 2001.
In 2004, Ginnery transitioned to the position of nursing unit coordinator, offering her the opportunity to spend over a decade learning and growing alongside the then-director of nursing, preparing her for her current position. She recently held the position of director of marketing and admissions while obtaining her RN degree.
“My mission as director of nursing is to create a positive, uplifting productive environment and provide the resident, client and families the best customer service/care possible,” Stephanie said about her new role. “I believe the nursing/healthcare environment is ever evolving and you must strive to be your best self to be successful. We have an amazing team here on the campus.”
“It is great to see someone like Stephanie as she continues to achieve her goals,” stated Beverly Burkett, administrator of the facility. “At Clarview we want to support our staff as they continue to improve and grow by providing them with continued opportunities.”
Ginnery currently resides in Turkey City. She credits faith and family as the main motivation in what she does.
“Coming together, learning through continued education, caring together, and sharing life experiences is what helps us grow and be successful. I look forward to connecting and sharing these experiences with everyone,” Ginnery said.