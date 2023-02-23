SLIGO – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Premier Therapy are now offering comprehensive lymphedema treatment at the Sligo area facility.
“We just got Erica Kuhar certified in lymphedema and wound certification to open up our treatment here at Clarview to offer those services,” said Jamie Taylor, rehab director. “The services are available on an inpatient and outpatient basis.”
Taylor explained that lymphedema is an accumulation of fluids and protein in the tissue that develops as a result of a malfunction of the lymphatic system.
“Whether the patient had surgery or cancer and then had surgery like a lymph node dissection due to the cancer, the lymphatic system can then malfunction which then accumulates the fluid,” she said.
Only one other clinician in the area does lymphedema, according to Taylor, so there has been a large need in this area for lymphedema treatments. Patients currently have to travel outside the area to get treatment.
“We thought it was very important to offer our services here trying to open up for the Clarion Hospital and Brookville area,” Taylor said. “We also provide rehab for joint replacements fractures, back and neck disorders, amputation management, prosthetics, severe arthritis, closed head injury communication disorder, neuromuscular disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke rehabilitation, and edema lymphedema management.”
Premier Therapy at Clarview also offers speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy. For more information, call (814) 745-2031.
“We’re really excited about having this lymphedema certification and having Erica and the team of Premier here providing therapies, rehab services, PT and speech therapy. They’re a great addition to the Clarview campus,” said Stephanie Ginnery, Clarview admissions director. “There have been very few people with the lymphedema certification in the area so it has been needed very much for years now, so we’re really excited to offer this. It is just another asset to the great things that we provide here at the Clarview campus for the community.”
Kuhar knows that lymphedema can be life altering, but with the proper therapy, it can be managed quite well.
After four years working as an occupational therapist, Kuhar has experienced many care settings such as outpatient, acute care, inpatient rehab, home health and long-term care.
Her expertise includes hand therapy, lymphedema and wound care.