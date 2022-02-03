PINEY TWP. – A local facility was chosen as one of four across Pennsylvania to work with the state Department of Health (DOH) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to relieve pressure on hospitals and skilled nursing facilities due to a high number of patients with COVID-19.
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Sligo has partnered with the DOH and FEMA in the new state-wide effort to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate the current backlog experienced by regional hospital partners.
Clarview will serve as a “regional decompression site” to allow for more rapid discharge of hospital patients who can be safely cared for in a nursing facility setting.
According to a statement from Clarview, the facility has “offered one of its unoccupied nursing units that is completely separate from our current residents’ unit, as a physical site for the regional efforts.”
“Through the initiative, staff will be provided who will care for patients in the new unit, separate from the regular staff,” the Clarview statement explained. “Clarview leadership has been working closely with state officials from the DOH and FEMA to quickly mobilize the decompression unit without impacting the care and services provided to our current residents and families. The government agencies will deploy all of the nursing staff as well as some ancillary department personnel to provide care on the decompression unit.”
Clarview officials added that the “arrangement between Clarview and state officials has been intentionally structured to avoid putting any additional strain on our current Clarview team.”
State officials anticipate operating regional decompression units for the next 90 days.
“Establishing these long-term care support sites will benefit hospitals and nursing homes caring for high numbers of patients with COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “This collaborative effort between state agencies and the healthcare community is the next step in the Wolf Administration’s multi-layered approach to relieve the strain on healthcare workers and facilities.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at historically high levels and healthcare workers need some support to get through this current surge,” Klinepeter added.
In addition to the Clarview location, the state plans to open regional support sites in the next seven to 10 days at Vincentian Home in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County; Lutheran Home in Hollidaysburg, Blair County; and Springs at the Watermark in Philadelphia.
State officials said that the “DOH is continually working with hospitals to evaluate the need and stand up resources to meet the need for regional support. Staffing resources are anticipated to be deployed for approximately 90 days based on demand.”
Each facility will receive clinical and non-clinical support staff to open up to 30 beds to allow for more rapid discharge of patients from hospitals, when clinically safe to do so, freeing additional acute care space to meet COVID demands. General Healthcare Resources will provide clinical staff, including RNs, LPNs and CNAs; Pennsylvania National Guard will provide non-clinical staffing to support the facility’s existing staff; and PEMA will assist in the coordination.
“I am truly grateful for the continued service and sacrifice of all our soldiers and airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “I am equally thankful to their families and employers who support them when they are called to serve. These missions are successful because of our partnership with the Department of Health and PEMA and our collaborative efforts demonstrate how government works together, in serving and supporting our communities, especially residents and the staff in long-term care facilities.”
“Our agency regularly works across all levels of government, and the public and private sector to lead collaborative planning efforts to respond to complex situations that present unique challenges such as the ongoing pandemic,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “We’re pleased to continue to be involved in the planning and execution of this new initiative.”
DOH is contracting for clinical staff through GHR, which is focusing its staff engagement and recruitment on healthcare professionals from outside of Pennsylvania to avoid heightening current staffing limitations within the state.
This staffing assistance is separate from the state-directed strike teams currently deployed at Grand View Health in Bucks County and Crozer Health in the southeast, as well as federal strike teams deployed to hospitals in Scranton and York and extended into March.
Last week, Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that appropriates $225 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the healthcare workforce in Pennsylvania.
Clarview officials said that their “role in facilitating this partnership will benefit the community at large by alleviating the current challenges experienced by those who need hospital care to ensure they receive the necessary care and services at the time they are needed.”
“We feel this is one way that Clarview can play an active role in alleviating the current healthcare crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Clarview statement said. “Our local hospitals are full and experiencing difficulty in accommodating all who need care. Offering a vacant unit, separate from our current residents, to assist the healthcare system in providing the right care at the right time in the right setting is a contribution that Clarview can provide to assist in this state-wide effort.”