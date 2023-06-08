NEW BETHLEHEM – With the big Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime” just a month away, organizers recently said that members of the RVHS Class of 1971 are leading the way when it comes to registering for the July 8 event.
According to the event’s database manager Claudia Wiant, the school’s 1971 graduates are “ahead in the unofficial competition for the class with the most registrations so far.”
Even with just a “marginal” registration lead, officials said that the Class of 1971 stands just ahead of the those from 1974 and 1968.
The all-class reunion will be held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Saturday, July 8.
While discussing registration patterns at their recent planning meeting, it was noted that classes from 1984 through 1987 are not represented yet in those planning to attend. Also, many classes from the 1990s have not had members sign up yet.
Organizers encouraged Redbank grads to visit the reunion page on Facebook at “RVHSreunion” to see who has liked the page and make contact with classmates.
“With almost 690 members, you should recognize many of your classmates,” organizers said of the Facebook page. “If not, contact them and invite them to get involved, send in their registration by the June 20 deadline and come to the July 8 event.”
Each class is encouraged to reserve a table at the reunion to display photos and other memorabilia to highlight their time at Redbank Valley. There will also be a Memorial Table and display to honor all fellow classmates and RVHS employees who have passed away.
Also included in this area will be a table by the Redbank Valley Historical Society, which will offer historical prints for sale, along with carvings from John Mogle and other memorabilia from area residents.
The Leader-Vindicator will also be set up at the reunion with a display of items, and a special subscription discount for those attending the reunion.
The Morgan family will be on hand to premier its new video featuring the history of the schools in the area.
Visitors can also sign in under the elementary school that they attended.
To reserve a table for a graduating class, contact Amanda Miller at gigles55@hotmail.com.
Organizers said the park is being spruced up in anticipation of the reunion, and event banners will soon be going up in the area. A new fireworks company has been hired, with an even grander display planned to cap off the evening’s entertainment.
The next steering committee meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the Alltel Building along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem.
For more information, call (814) 758-2136 or email bogo@windstream.net.