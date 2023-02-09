NEW BETHLEHEM – The steering committee planning the Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime” for this July, recently held its second organization meeting.
Representatives from nine RVHS graduating classes were on hand for the meeting, including those from the Classes of 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.
Organizers said that plans for the July 8 reunion at Redbank Valley Municipal Park are “progressing with great enthusiasm and cooperation.”
The reunion is aimed at anyone who graduated from Redbank prior to 2000, along with former teachers, staff and administrators.
Reunion planners are looking for help in several ways:
At least one or two contact people from each graduating class or employee group are needed to assure that all individuals can receive the information and be able to attend.
At least one person from each class or group is needed to attend the planning meetings.
Donations and sponsorships are being sought to help defray the cost of the event.
Volunteers are needed to lead committees to help spread out the work necessary for an event of this scope.
Volunteers are needed for the day of the event.
The committee has committed to keep all of its efforts, vendors, entertainment and activities Redbank Valley-area centered, while offering “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime.”
For more information and to reconnect with classmates, visit the the group’s “RVHSreunion” page on Facebook.
To reserve a spot at the reunion, checks made out to “RVHS Alumni” can be sent to: David Sturgeon, 215 Sturgeon Lane, Mayport, PA 16240.
The discounted price of $20 per person or $35 per couple expires on June 20. After that date, the cost will rise to $25 per person.
The next steering committee meeting is planned for Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.