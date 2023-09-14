NEW BETHLEHEM – Hot old cars and hot rock-n-roll bring the 1950s back to New Bethlehem, if only for an afternoon each September.
The Knight Cruiser Car Club rolls into town on Sunday to wrap up the Peanut Butter Festival with shiny cars, good music and a touch of nostalgia.
The Car Cruise will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
“The Knight Cruisers Car Club is honored to be a part of the 27th Annual Peanut Butter Festival,” said Guy Gross, Knight Cruisers member. “This year, we hope to top the number of cars we had last year, which was 211.”
Gross noted that registration is free, and starts at 9 a.m. behind Redbank Chevrolet. The cruise will start on Water Street at the car dealership, and line the street to Gumtown Park.
This year, dash plaques will be given to the first 200 entries, and every registered car will have a chance to win cash or many other door prizes. There will also be two 50/50 raffles and a basket raffle.
The Knight Cruisers are a family-oriented car club which gathered in New Bethlehem for many years. The group actively works to promote car cruises throughout Clarion County and the surrounding area.
“We want to thank the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and all the local businesses for their support,” Gross said. “This is a family event and we hope to see you there.”
For more information, contact the Knight Cruisers at knightcruisersnwpa@gmail.com.