NEW BETHLEHEM WILL be packed with classic automobiles as the Knight Cruisers host their annual event at the Peanut Butter Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at 11 a.m.

NEW BETHLEHEM – Hot old cars and hot rock-n-roll bring the 1950s back to New Bethlehem, if only for an afternoon each September.

The Knight Cruiser Car Club rolls into town on Sunday to wrap up the Peanut Butter Festival with shiny cars, good music and a touch of nostalgia.

