NEW BETHLEHEM – Hot old cars and hot rock-n-roll bring the 1950s back to New Bethlehem, if only for an afternoon each September.
The Knight Cruiser Car Club rolls into town on Sunday to wrap up the Peanut Butter Festival with shiny cars, good music and a touch of nostalgia.
The Car Cruise will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
This year, dash plaques will be given to the first 200 entries, and every registered car will have a chance to win cash or many other door prizes. There will also be two 50/50 raffles and a basket raffle.
The Knight Cruisers are a family-oriented car club which gathered in New Bethlehem for many years. The group actively works to promote car cruises throughout Clarion County and the surrounding area.
Cars will be on display along Water Street from Redbank Chevrolet to the festival area at Gumtown Park. The Car Cruise draws a lot of interest, for both show car owners and old car buffs.