EAST BRADY – In conjunction with the Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania, the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) is sponsoring a town, highway and parks cleanup day on Saturday, April 29.
Participants for this event — the Great Ameriacn Cleanup of East Brady — are to meet at the Farmers National Bank parking lot at 433 Kellys Way in East Brady at 9 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be provided by the Old Bank Deli.
PennDOT will provide work gloves, safety vests and trash bags. Bottled water and hand sanitizer will also be available.
For more information or if any groups would like to participate in the cleanup, contact Toni Henry at (412) 759-9152 or at ebadc68@gmail.com.