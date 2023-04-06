HAWTHORN – When Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer opened its doors a little more than three years ago, 13 students were signed up for the gym.
Now, as five teams from Coach Blondie prepare for Nationals competition next weekend in Virginia, the Hawthorn-based gym has 106 students.
“It’s hard to believe it has come that far,” said Amber Kimmel, who is known as Coach Blondie to the kids at her tumble and cheer gym.
While based in the Redbank Valley, Kimmel said her students represent a number of area school districts, including: Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, North Clarion, Brookville, Brockway, Punxsutawney, Armstrong and Immaculate Conception, plus several cyber-schooled students.
Last year, two teams from Coach Blondie qualified for Nationals competition in Sandusky, Ohio.
Five teams will represent the local gym this year on April 15 at the one-day Shout Cheer and Dance Grand National Championship in Virginia Beach.
“We’re extremely excited,” Kimmel said, noting that a sendoff celebration was held Tuesday evening at Redbank Valley High School, drawing a large crowd of supporters.
Competing this year in nine events all around Western Pennsylvania, Kimmel said several Coach Blondie teams qualified for Nationals, with both the Ash and Platinum teams receiving partial paid bids for the championships.
The gym’s new Ice hip-hop dance team received the designation of Overall Grand Champs with the highest score in a recent competition, earning the new team a fully paid bid for Nationals.
Those three teams will be joined at Nationals by Coach Blondie’s Frost mini-prep team, and its Gold cheerabilities team as well.
Kimmel and her five coaches won’t be alone on the sidelines at the Virginia Beach competition, Kimmel said, explaining that the contingent of Coach Blondie parents and families will be out in force. In fact, the local parents recently won the Fanatic Fans Award at one recent competition, topping the fans from around 30 other gyms.
“The parents are on board,” Kimmel said. “When their kids perform, the parents come down front to cheer them on.”
Some of the parents have even gotten into the act themselves this year, with their own performance group, dubbed “Silver.”
As they prepare for Nationals, Kimmel said that the Coach Blondie goals for the competition are the same as all other events: first, that no one gets hurt or lost; second, that everyone has fun; and third, that they strive for a routine without any deductions.
Her athletes, however, have some goals of their own.
“They would like to come home [after placing] top three in each division,” Kimmel said, noting that the Nationals event will attract teams from many states and much larger areas. “This one is going to be a little tougher.”